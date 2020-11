COTTBUS: The Georgian project When You Are 17, directed by Giorgi Mukhadze and produced by Nato Sikharulidze for Terra Incognita Films, was pitched at the 2020 online edition of connecting cottbus , which took place 4-6 November 2020.

The romantic affection of a seventeen-year old boy takes a dark turn as he wanders through the ghetto of Tbilisi with his new drug-dealer friend, discovering the bittersweet taste of life.

The 100-minute drama has a budget of 317,510 EUR, with 132,000 EUR in place and a development grant from the Georgian National Film Center.

This will be the writer/director’s first feature film.

Production information:

Terra Incognita Films

Credits:

Director: Giorgi Mukhadze

Writer: Giorgi Mukhadze

Producer: Nato Sikharulidze