FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Swaps

Following a self-help method prescribed by an offbeat psychiatrist, a heartbroken mathematician persuades people to swap with him. Not only objects, but feelings as well.
The drama has a budget of 912,000 EUR with 488,000 EUR in place. The producers are seeking European coproducers, distributors and sales agents.
This will be the second feature film for the award-winning director/producer/writer.
Production information:
Proucer:
Fragment Film (North Macedonia)
Coproducer:
Harine Films (Poland)
Credits:
Director: Gjorce Stavreski
Writer: Gjorce Stavreski
Producers: Gorce Stavreski, Ivana Shekutkovska