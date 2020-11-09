09-11-2020

FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Swaps

COTTBUS: The Macedonian/Polish project Swaps, directed by Gjorce Stavreski, produced by Ivana Shekutkoska for Fragment Film, and coproduced by Harine Films, was pitched at the 2020 online edition of connecting cottbus, which took place 4-6 November 2020.

Following a self-help method prescribed by an offbeat psychiatrist, a heartbroken mathematician persuades people to swap with him. Not only objects, but feelings as well.

The drama has a budget of 912,000 EUR with 488,000 EUR in place. The producers are seeking European coproducers, distributors and sales agents.

This will be the second feature film for the award-winning director/producer/writer.

Production information:

Proucer:
Fragment Film (North Macedonia)

Coproducer:
Harine Films (Poland)

Credits:
Director: Gjorce Stavreski
Writer: Gjorce Stavreski
Producers: Gorce Stavreski, Ivana Shekutkovska

