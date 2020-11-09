FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Swaps

COTTBUS: The Macedonian/Polish project Swaps, directed by Gjorce Stavreski, produced by Ivana Shekutkoska for Fragment Film , and coproduced by Harine Films, was pitched at the 2020 online edition of connecting cottbus , which took place 4-6 November 2020.

Following a self-help method prescribed by an offbeat psychiatrist, a heartbroken mathematician persuades people to swap with him. Not only objects, but feelings as well.

The drama has a budget of 912,000 EUR with 488,000 EUR in place. The producers are seeking European coproducers, distributors and sales agents.

This will be the second feature film for the award-winning director/producer/writer.

Production information:

Proucer:

Fragment Film (North Macedonia)

Coproducer:

Harine Films (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Gjorce Stavreski

Writer: Gjorce Stavreski

Producers: Gorce Stavreski, Ivana Shekutkovska