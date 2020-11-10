FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Eviction

COTTBUS: The Hungarian film Eviction / Kilakoltatas directed by Mate Fazekas was presented at the Works in Progress section of connecting cottbus , which concluded its online edition on 6 November 2020. The film is produced by Gabor Osvath and Peter Fulop for Filmfabriq, FP Films, and Sparks .

The tragicomedy is the tale of a young court bailiff whose first eviction case turns into a nightmare because of a desperate old lady willing to sacrifice everything to keep her home.

The film has a budget of 320,000 EUR with support from the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI). The producers are seeking 34,000 EUR in gap financing, and are looking for post-production partners in the areas of colour grading and sound post. The film will be released in 2021.

This is the feature debut for Fazekas, whose credits are primarily for TV series.

Production information:

Filmfabriq

FP Films

Sparks

Credits:

Director: Mate Fazekas

Writer: Mate Fazekas

DoP: Evelin Judit Toth

Producers: Peter Fulop, Gabor Osvath

Cast: Akos Orosz, Mari Nagi