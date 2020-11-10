FNE at connecting cottbus 2020: Eviction

The tragicomedy is the tale of a young court bailiff whose first eviction case turns into a nightmare because of a desperate old lady willing to sacrifice everything to keep her home.
The film has a budget of 320,000 EUR with support from the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI). The producers are seeking 34,000 EUR in gap financing, and are looking for post-production partners in the areas of colour grading and sound post. The film will be released in 2021.
This is the feature debut for Fazekas, whose credits are primarily for TV series.
Production information:
Filmfabriq
FP Films
Sparks
Credits:
Director: Mate Fazekas
Writer: Mate Fazekas
DoP: Evelin Judit Toth
Producers: Peter Fulop, Gabor Osvath
Cast: Akos Orosz, Mari Nagi