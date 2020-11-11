Corpus Christi Gets Four Nominations at 2020 European Film Awards

SEVILLE: The Polish/French coproduction Corpus Christi by Jan Komasa received four nominations at the European Film Awards , including the European Film 2020 category, where the Czech/Ukrainian/Slovak coproduction The Painted Bird was also nominated. For the first time, two Romanian documentaries, collective and Acasă My Home received nominations in the European Documentary 2020 category.

Jan Komasa was nominated for Corpus Christi in the European Director 2020 category, as well as Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan, a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland and Slovakia.

Corpus Christi was also nominated in the European Actor 2020 category, for Bartosz Bielenia. Goran Bogdan was nominated in the same category for his part in Father / Otac directed by Srđan Golubović, a coproduction between Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Finally, Mateusz Pacewicz was nominated in the European Screenwriter 2020 category for the script of Corpus Christi.

The nominations were announced in Seville on 10 November 2020. The more than 3,800 European Film Academy members will now vote for the winners, who will be presented in a series of virtual events from 8 to 12 December 2020.

NOMINATIONS:

European Film 2020:

Another Round / Druk (Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Burhan Qurbani

Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)

Directed by Jan Komasa

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by WFS Walter Film Studio, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury in Rzeszow, Canal+, Les Contes Modernes

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Martin Eden (Italy, France)

Directed by Pietro Marcello

The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Václav Marhoul

Produced by Silvescreen

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency

Undine (Germany, France)

Directed by Christian Petzold

European Documentary 2020:

Acasă My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production

Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany

Gunda (Norway, USA)

Directed byVictor Kossakovsky

Little Girl / Petite fille (France)

Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz

Saudi Runaway (Switzerland)

Directed by Susanne Regina Meures

The Cave (Syrian Arab Republic, Denmark)

Directed by Feras Fayyad

European Short Film 2020:

All Cats Are Grey in the Dark / Nachts sind alle Katzen grau (Switzerland)

Directed by Lasse Linder

Genius Loci (France)

Directed by Adrien Mérigeau

Past Perfect (Portugal)

Directed by Jorge Jácome

Sun Dog (Belgium, Russia)

Directed by Dorian Jespers

Uncle Thomas, Accounting for the Days / Tio Tomas, a contabilidade dos dias (Portugal, Canada, France)

Directed by Regina Pessoa

European Director 2020:



Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment, Madants, Furia Film, Czech Television, RTVS, Barrandov Studio

Jan Komasa for Corpus Christi

Pietro Marcello for Martin Eden

François Ozon for Summer of 85 / Été 85 (France, Belgium)

Maria Sødahl for Hope / Håp (Norway)

Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round

European Actress 2020:

Paula Beer in Undine

Natasha Berezhnaya in DAU. Natasha (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, UK)

Directed by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel

Andrea Bræin Hovig in Hope

Ane Dahl Torp in Charter (Sweden, Denmark, Norway)

Directed by Amanda Kernell

Nina Hoss in My Little Sister / Schwesterlein (Switzerland)

Directed by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond

Marta Nieto in Mother / Madre (Spain, France)

Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen

European Actor 2020:



Bartosz Bielenia in Corpus Christi

Goran Bogdan in Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Srđan Golubović

Produced by Baš Čelik, ASAP Films, Neue Mediopolis Film, Propeler Film , Vertigo , SCCA/PRO.BA

Coproduced by ZDF Arte, Arte France

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, Viba Film

Elio Germano in Hidden Away / Volevo nascondermi (Italy)

Directed by Giorgio Diritti

Luca Marinelli in Martin Eden

Mads Mikkelsen in Another Round

Viggo Mortensen in Falling (UK, Canada, Denmark)

Directed by Viggo Mortensen

European Screenwriter 2020:



Martin Behnke & Burhan Qurbani for Berlin Alexanderplatz

Costa-Gavras for Adults in the Room (France, Greece)

Directed by Costa-Gavras

Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo for Bad Tales / Favolacce (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo

Pietro Marcello & Maurizio Braucci for Martin Eden

Mateusz Pacewicz for Corpus Christi

Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm for Another Round