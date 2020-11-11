Corpus Christi Gets Four Nominations at 2020 European Film Awards

Jan Komasa was nominated for Corpus Christi in the European Director 2020 category, as well as Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan, a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland and Slovakia.
Corpus Christi was also nominated in the European Actor 2020 category, for Bartosz Bielenia. Goran Bogdan was nominated in the same category for his part in Father / Otac directed by Srđan Golubović, a coproduction between Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Finally, Mateusz Pacewicz was nominated in the European Screenwriter 2020 category for the script of Corpus Christi.
The nominations were announced in Seville on 10 November 2020. The more than 3,800 European Film Academy members will now vote for the winners, who will be presented in a series of virtual events from 8 to 12 December 2020.
NOMINATIONS:
European Film 2020:
Another Round / Druk (Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden)
Directed by Thomas Vinterberg
Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Burhan Qurbani
Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało (Poland, France)
Directed by Jan Komasa
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by WFS Walter Film Studio, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury in Rzeszow, Canal+, Les Contes Modernes
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Martin Eden (Italy, France)
Directed by Pietro Marcello
The Painted Bird / Nabarvené ptáče (Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silvescreen
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ukrainian State Film Agency
Undine (Germany, France)
Directed by Christian Petzold
European Documentary 2020:
Acasă My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Produced by Alexander Nanau Production
Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany
Gunda (Norway, USA)
Directed byVictor Kossakovsky
Little Girl / Petite fille (France)
Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz
Saudi Runaway (Switzerland)
Directed by Susanne Regina Meures
The Cave (Syrian Arab Republic, Denmark)
Directed by Feras Fayyad
European Short Film 2020:
All Cats Are Grey in the Dark / Nachts sind alle Katzen grau (Switzerland)
Directed by Lasse Linder
Genius Loci (France)
Directed by Adrien Mérigeau
Past Perfect (Portugal)
Directed by Jorge Jácome
Sun Dog (Belgium, Russia)
Directed by Dorian Jespers
Uncle Thomas, Accounting for the Days / Tio Tomas, a contabilidade dos dias (Portugal, Canada, France)
Directed by Regina Pessoa
European Director 2020:
Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment, Madants, Furia Film, Czech Television, RTVS, Barrandov Studio
Jan Komasa for Corpus Christi
Pietro Marcello for Martin Eden
François Ozon for Summer of 85 / Été 85 (France, Belgium)
Maria Sødahl for Hope / Håp (Norway)
Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round
European Actress 2020:
Paula Beer in Undine
Natasha Berezhnaya in DAU. Natasha (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, UK)
Directed by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel
Andrea Bræin Hovig in Hope
Ane Dahl Torp in Charter (Sweden, Denmark, Norway)
Directed by Amanda Kernell
Nina Hoss in My Little Sister / Schwesterlein (Switzerland)
Directed by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond
Marta Nieto in Mother / Madre (Spain, France)
Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen
European Actor 2020:
Bartosz Bielenia in Corpus Christi
Goran Bogdan in Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srđan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik, ASAP Films, Neue Mediopolis Film, Propeler Film , Vertigo , SCCA/PRO.BA
Coproduced by ZDF Arte, Arte France
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, Viba Film
Elio Germano in Hidden Away / Volevo nascondermi (Italy)
Directed by Giorgio Diritti
Luca Marinelli in Martin Eden
Mads Mikkelsen in Another Round
Viggo Mortensen in Falling (UK, Canada, Denmark)
Directed by Viggo Mortensen
European Screenwriter 2020:
Martin Behnke & Burhan Qurbani for Berlin Alexanderplatz
Costa-Gavras for Adults in the Room (France, Greece)
Directed by Costa-Gavras
Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo for Bad Tales / Favolacce (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo
Pietro Marcello & Maurizio Braucci for Martin Eden
Mateusz Pacewicz for Corpus Christi
Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm for Another Round