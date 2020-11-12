CICAE Applauds Increased Creative Europe Budget

PARIS: The International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) issued a statement welcoming the agreement reached by the European Parliament and EU Member States in the Council on the upcoming long-term budget (2021-2027) and NextGenerationEU, the temporary recovery instrument.

The agreement provides for a total of 1.8 trillion EUR, including an increase of 600 m EUR for the Creative Europe budget, increasing it from 1.4 billion EUR to 2.2 billion EUR. The budget includes support for European cinema coproductions, film festivals and markets, the distribution and sales of feature films, and for cinema theatres.

CICAE also called for a doubling of the budget dedicated to Europa Cinemas from the Recovery Fund in order to begin to mitigate the distortions and damage to cinemas.

