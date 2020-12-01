01-12-2020

WEMW 2021 Extends Deadline

TRIESTE: The coproduction forum When East Meets West (WEMW) has extended its deadline for four 2021 programmes until 4 December 2020.

The following programmes are still accepting applications. Eligibility requirements and further information is available at www.wemw.it 

Last Stop Trieste
Documentary Fine-Cut-Session
LST will select up to 5 documentaries in fine cut stage.
 
MIDPOINT Cold Open
TV Series Lab
For international producers, with a background in feature films, who aspire to shift to TV series content.

This is IT
Fiction Film Work-in-Progress Session
Long feature fiction films and hybrid works with a strong visual and artistic approach produced or coproduced by Italian producers. 

First Cut Lab | Trieste
Workshop for Films in Editing Phase
For feature fiction films in editing phase from one of the WEMW 2021 spotlight countries or coproduced with Italy.

