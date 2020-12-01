WEMW 2021 Extends Deadline

TRIESTE: The coproduction forum When East Meets West ( WEMW ) has extended its deadline for four 2021 programmes until 4 December 2020.

The following programmes are still accepting applications. Eligibility requirements and further information is available at www.wemw.it

Last Stop Trieste

Documentary Fine-Cut-Session

LST will select up to 5 documentaries in fine cut stage.



MIDPOINT Cold Open

TV Series Lab

For international producers, with a background in feature films, who aspire to shift to TV series content.

This is IT

Fiction Film Work-in-Progress Session

Long feature fiction films and hybrid works with a strong visual and artistic approach produced or coproduced by Italian producers.

First Cut Lab | Trieste

Workshop for Films in Editing Phase

For feature fiction films in editing phase from one of the WEMW 2021 spotlight countries or coproduced with Italy.