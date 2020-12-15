FESTIVALS: Ivan Tverdovskiy Picks Up Third Win at Cottbus FF

The festival, which concluded on 12 December 2020, is still available nationally via online streaming through 31 December. The festival had been postponed from its original early November dates.
"About a quarter of the 30th anniversary of the FFC is behind us - and we are overwhelmed by the consistently positive response we receive for our programme. We get massive approval for our digital FilmFestival Cottbus, from loyal festival fans as well as filmmakers, and also from those who have just discovered the FFC for themselves. What we are developing out of crisis, is new strength and creativity, which empower us and lead into the next FFC weeks and into the future," says Andreas Stein, managing director of the festival.
List of Winners:
Best Film
The Conference (Russia, Estonia, UK, Italy)
Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovsky
Co-produced by Nafta Films (Estonia)
Best Director
I Never Cry (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Akson Studio
Outstanding Performance
Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković and Valentino Zenun
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages
Best Short Film
Greetings from Nigeria (Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Hoferica
Special Prize (Short Film Competition)
Eggshells (Bulgaria)
Directed by Slava Doytcheva
U18 Youth Film
Kilohertz (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Farkhat Sharipov
Dialogue Prize
Shadow Country (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Bohdan Sláma
Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)
Coproduced by Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)
Best Debut
The Flying Circus (Kosovo, Albania)
Directed by Fatos Berisha
FIPRESCI Prize
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages
Ecumenical Jury Prize
I Never Cry (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Akson Studio