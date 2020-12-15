FESTIVALS: Ivan Tverdovskiy Picks Up Third Win at Cottbus FF

COTTBUS: Ivan Tverdovskiy won the main prize at the 30th FilmFestival Cottbus for an unprecedented third time, this year for the Russian/Estonian/Italian/UK coproduction Conference.

The festival, which concluded on 12 December 2020, is still available nationally via online streaming through 31 December. The festival had been postponed from its original early November dates.

"About a quarter of the 30th anniversary of the FFC is behind us - and we are overwhelmed by the consistently positive response we receive for our programme. We get massive approval for our digital FilmFestival Cottbus, from loyal festival fans as well as filmmakers, and also from those who have just discovered the FFC for themselves. What we are developing out of crisis, is new strength and creativity, which empower us and lead into the next FFC weeks and into the future," says Andreas Stein, managing director of the festival.

List of Winners:

Best Film

The Conference (Russia, Estonia, UK, Italy)

Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovsky

Co-produced by Nafta Films (Estonia)

Best Director

I Never Cry (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Akson Studio

Outstanding Performance

Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković and Valentino Zenun

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages

Best Short Film

Greetings from Nigeria (Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Hoferica

Special Prize (Short Film Competition)

Eggshells (Bulgaria)

Directed by Slava Doytcheva

U18 Youth Film

Kilohertz (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Farkhat Sharipov

Dialogue Prize

Shadow Country (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Bohdan Sláma

Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)

Coproduced by Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)

Best Debut

The Flying Circus (Kosovo, Albania)

Directed by Fatos Berisha

FIPRESCI Prize

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages

Ecumenical Jury Prize

I Never Cry (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Akson Studio