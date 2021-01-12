WEMW Unveils 21 Projects for 2021 Edition

TRIESTE: The 11th edition of the coproduction forum When East Meets West ( WEMW ), taking place 25 – 28 January 2021, will present 21 film projects from 14 countries.

WEMW, which is held in the framework of the Trieste Film Festival, will include 10 full-length documentaries and 11 feature films, which were selected out of a record number of 387 submissions from 56 different countries. Over 500 decisions makers, many from this year’s spotlight countries Israel and Italy, are expected to attend the online edition.

The projects will compete for six awards, including a development award from Film Center Serbia, which is one of the supporters of WEMW.

The 21 projects selected for WEMW 2021 are:

A Picture to Remember (Ukraine)

Directed by Olga Chernykh

A Safe Place (Germany)

Directed by Sara Summa

A Winner is Seen at the Start (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Zhannat Alshanova ACCIDENTAL FILMS (Kazakhstan)

Age (Sweden)

Directed by Gustav Ågerstrand, Åsa Ekman

Bye Mom! (Belgium)

Directed by Marie De Hert, Ellen Pollard

Europe-East (Italy)

Directed by Elena Rebeca Carini

Fill in the Blanks (Belgium, Iran)

Directed by Atiye Zare

Foals (France)

Directed by Salomé Hévin

Hilchick (Israel)

Directed by Adam Sanderson

Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Produced by List Production

King Matt the First (Poland)

Directed by Jaśmina Wójcik

Produced by Pinot Films

Luxembourg, Luxembourg (Ukraine)

Directed by Antonio Lukić

Misericordia (Italy)

Directed by Emma Dante

Paradiso (Italy)

Directed by Giulio Mastromauro

Porcupine (Brazil)

Directed by Eva Randolph

Practices in Harmony (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Kis

Produced by Poste Restante

Slow (Lithuania)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradze

Produced by M-Films

The Father (Slovakia)

Directed by Tereza Nvotova

Produced by Danae Production

The Mechanics of Things (France)

Directed by Alessandra Celesia

The Return from the Other Planet (Israel)

Directed by Assaf Lapid

Wise Hassan (Israel)

Directed by Tawfik Abu Wael