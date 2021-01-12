WEMW Unveils 21 Projects for 2021 Edition

WEMW, which is held in the framework of the Trieste Film Festival, will include 10 full-length documentaries and 11 feature films, which were selected out of a record number of 387 submissions from 56 different countries. Over 500 decisions makers, many from this year’s spotlight countries Israel and Italy, are expected to attend the online edition.
The projects will compete for six awards, including a development award from Film Center Serbia, which is one of the supporters of WEMW.
The 21 projects selected for WEMW 2021 are:
A Picture to Remember (Ukraine)
Directed by Olga Chernykh
A Safe Place (Germany)
Directed by Sara Summa
A Winner is Seen at the Start (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Zhannat Alshanova ACCIDENTAL FILMS (Kazakhstan)
Age (Sweden)
Directed by Gustav Ågerstrand, Åsa Ekman
Bye Mom! (Belgium)
Directed by Marie De Hert, Ellen Pollard
Europe-East (Italy)
Directed by Elena Rebeca Carini
Fill in the Blanks (Belgium, Iran)
Directed by Atiye Zare
Foals (France)
Directed by Salomé Hévin
Hilchick (Israel)
Directed by Adam Sanderson
Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia)
Directed by Goran Stolevski
Produced by List Production
King Matt the First (Poland)
Directed by Jaśmina Wójcik
Produced by Pinot Films
Luxembourg, Luxembourg (Ukraine)
Directed by Antonio Lukić
Misericordia (Italy)
Directed by Emma Dante
Paradiso (Italy)
Directed by Giulio Mastromauro
Porcupine (Brazil)
Directed by Eva Randolph
Practices in Harmony (Hungary)
Directed by Anna Kis
Produced by Poste Restante
Slow (Lithuania)
Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
Produced by M-Films
The Father (Slovakia)
Directed by Tereza Nvotova
Produced by Danae Production
The Mechanics of Things (France)
Directed by Alessandra Celesia
The Return from the Other Planet (Israel)
Directed by Assaf Lapid
Wise Hassan (Israel)
Directed by Tawfik Abu Wael