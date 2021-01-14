FESTIVALS: Twelve Films Compete at 2021 Trieste FF

The 2021 edition will take place online and be available in Italy only.
The festival’s industry programme When East Meets West (WEMW) will run 24 – 28 January.
Main Competition Line-up:
The Campaign / Berliner (Romania)
Directed by Marian Crisan
Produced by Rova Film
Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and Salonta City Hall
The Frenchman (Russia)
Directed by Andrej Smirnov
Andromeda Galaxy / Galaktika e Andromedes (Kosovo, Spain, Italy, North Macedonia)
Directed by More Raça
Produced by Arena (KO)
Coproduced by 39 Films (IT), Ad hoc studios (ES), Deluxe (IT), Nephilm Producciones (ES), No problem sonido (ES), DMF Films (MK)
My Morning Laughter (Serbia)
Directed by Marko Đorđević
Produced by Altertise
Supported by Film Center Serbia
So She Doesn’t Live (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Faruk Lončarević
Produced by Faruk Lončarević, Rusmir Efendić
Sweat (Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Lava Films
Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Di Factory, Opus Film, Film i Vast, Canal+, Ciné: ma Defacto
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe
Father / Oče / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) feature
Directed by Srđan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik (Serbia), ASAP Films (France), Neue Mediopolis Film (Germany), Propeler Film (Croatia), Vertigo (Slovenia), SCCA/PRO.BA (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Coproduced by ZDF Arte (Germany), Arte France (France)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, Viba Film
Pari (Greece, France, Netherlands, Bulgaria)
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Produced by Heretic, Le Bureau, Topkapi Films, The Chouchkov Brothers, Bord Cadre Films, Biokon
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
In the Dusk (Lithuania, France, Serbia, Latvia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Sharunas Bartas
Produced by Studio Kinema (Lithuania)
Coproduced by Kinoelektron (France), Biberche Productions (Serbia), Mistrus Media (Latvia), Sirena Film (Czech Republic)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Latvian Film Centre
I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stąd (Poland, Ireland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Akson Studio
Coproduced by MK1, TVP, Warmia-Masuria Film Fund, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, S481 (Rialtas na hEireann Government of Ireland), Eurimages, Screen Ireland
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Fear (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Ivaylo Hristov
Produced by Pro Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Exil (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)
Directed by Visar Morina