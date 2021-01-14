FESTIVALS: Twelve Films Compete at 2021 Trieste FF

TRIESTE: Twelve films from across the CEE, Baltic and Balkan region will screen in the feature film competition of the 32nd Trieste Film Festival , which runs 21 – 30 January 2021.

The 2021 edition will take place online and be available in Italy only.

The festival’s industry programme When East Meets West (WEMW) will run 24 – 28 January.

Main Competition Line-up:

The Campaign / Berliner (Romania)

Directed by Marian Crisan

Produced by Rova Film

Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and Salonta City Hall

The Frenchman (Russia)

Directed by Andrej Smirnov

Andromeda Galaxy / Galaktika e Andromedes (Kosovo, Spain, Italy, North Macedonia)

Directed by More Raça

Produced by Arena (KO)

Coproduced by 39 Films (IT), Ad hoc studios (ES), Deluxe (IT), Nephilm Producciones (ES), No problem sonido (ES), DMF Films (MK)

My Morning Laughter (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

Produced by Altertise

Supported by Film Center Serbia

So She Doesn’t Live (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Faruk Lončarević

Produced by Faruk Lončarević, Rusmir Efendić

Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, EC1 Łódź – Miasto Kultury, Di Factory, Opus Film, Film i Vast, Canal+, Ciné: ma Defacto

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute and Creative Europe

Father / Oče / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) feature

Directed by Srđan Golubović

Produced by Baš Čelik (Serbia), ASAP Films (France), Neue Mediopolis Film (Germany), Propeler Film (Croatia), Vertigo (Slovenia), SCCA/PRO.BA (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Coproduced by ZDF Arte (Germany), Arte France (France)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, Viba Film

Pari (Greece, France, Netherlands, Bulgaria)

Directed by Siamak Etemadi

Produced by Heretic, Le Bureau, Topkapi Films, The Chouchkov Brothers, Bord Cadre Films, Biokon

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

In the Dusk (Lithuania, France, Serbia, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Sharunas Bartas

Produced by Studio Kinema (Lithuania)

Coproduced by Kinoelektron (France), Biberche Productions (Serbia), Mistrus Media (Latvia), Sirena Film (Czech Republic)

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Latvian Film Centre

I Never Cry / Jak najdalej stąd (Poland, Ireland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Akson Studio

Coproduced by MK1, TVP, Warmia-Masuria Film Fund, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, S481 (Rialtas na hEireann Government of Ireland), Eurimages, Screen Ireland

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Fear (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Ivaylo Hristov

Produced by Pro Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Exil (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)

Directed by Visar Morina