Motherland and Son of Sofia Win ArteKino 2020 Awards

STRASBOURG: Motherland by Tomas Vengris won the Audience Award of the 2020 edition of ArteKino and Son of Sofia by Elina Psykou won the Young Audience Award. They were among ten films competing in 45 European countries.

Motherland is a coproduction from Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, and Greece directed by Tomas Vengris. It was produced by Studio Uljana Kim and coproduced by Locomotive Productions, Heimat Hafen Films, and Faliro House, and supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Center of Latvia, Eurimages, and Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA.

Son of Sofia / O gios tis Sofias is a coproduction from Greece, France, and Bulgaria directed by Elina Psykou. It was produced by Heretic and coproduced by KinoElektron, Chouchkov Brothers, with support from Eurimages, the Greek Film Centre, Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe, ERT, and the Berlinale Residency.