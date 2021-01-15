WEMW Industry Side Sections

Nine participants have been selected for the MIDPOINT Institute Cold Open TV Series Lab, including Ada Solomon (Romania), Andraž Jerič (Slovenia), Claudia Sümeghy (Hungary), Irina Malcea-Candea, Juraj Krasnohorsky (Slovakia), and Radovan Sibrt (Czech Republic).
Last Stop Trieste projects:
Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Produced by Pavla Janoušková Kubecková, Nadia Trevisan
Factory to the Workers (Croatia)
Directed by Srdjan Kovacevic
Produced by Sabina Kresic, Luka Venturin
Museum of the Revolution (Croatia)
Directed by Srđan Keča
Produced by Vanja Jambrović
My Mother the State (Latvia, Iceland)
Directed by Ieva Ozolina
Produced by Madara Melberga, Larus Jonsson
Reconciliation (Slovenia)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Produced by Danijel Hočevar
This is IT:
Crown Shyness (Italy)
Directed by Valentina Bertani
Produced by Pietro Puccioni
Darkling (Serbia, Italy)
Directed by Dusan Milic
Produced by Snezana van Houwelingen, Debora Chiara Desio
Dogs and Italians Not Allowed (Italy, France)
Directed by Alain Ughetto
Produced by Enrica Capra, Alexandre Cornu
Eternity Package (Italy, Bulgaria)
Directed by Magdelena Ilieva
Produced by Ilaria Malagutti, Martichka Bozhilova
Modern Ritual (Italy)
Directed by Lorenzo Pallotta
Produced by Andrea Gatopoulos, Stefano Chiavarini, Andrea Rosasco
The Tale of King Crab (Italy)
Directed by Alessio De Righi
Produced by Tommaso Bertani