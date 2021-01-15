WEMW Industry Side Sections

TRIESTE: When East Meets West ( WEMW ), the 25 – 28 January 2021 industry programme accompanying the Trieste Film Festival , will present five creative documentaries in the seventh edition of Last Stop Trieste, and six festival-ready films in the This is IT works-in-progress line-up.

Nine participants have been selected for the MIDPOINT Institute Cold Open TV Series Lab, including Ada Solomon (Romania), Andraž Jerič (Slovenia), Claudia Sümeghy (Hungary), Irina Malcea-Candea, Juraj Krasnohorsky (Slovakia), and Radovan Sibrt (Czech Republic).

Last Stop Trieste projects:

Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Produced by Pavla Janoušková Kubecková, Nadia Trevisan

Factory to the Workers (Croatia)

Directed by Srdjan Kovacevic

Produced by Sabina Kresic, Luka Venturin

Museum of the Revolution (Croatia)

Directed by Srđan Keča

Produced by Vanja Jambrović

My Mother the State (Latvia, Iceland)

Directed by Ieva Ozolina

Produced by Madara Melberga, Larus Jonsson

Reconciliation (Slovenia)

Directed by Marija Zidar

Produced by Danijel Hočevar

This is IT:

Crown Shyness (Italy)

Directed by Valentina Bertani

Produced by Pietro Puccioni

Darkling (Serbia, Italy)

Directed by Dusan Milic

Produced by Snezana van Houwelingen, Debora Chiara Desio

Dogs and Italians Not Allowed (Italy, France)

Directed by Alain Ughetto

Produced by Enrica Capra, Alexandre Cornu

Eternity Package (Italy, Bulgaria)

Directed by Magdelena Ilieva

Produced by Ilaria Malagutti, Martichka Bozhilova

Modern Ritual (Italy)

Directed by Lorenzo Pallotta

Produced by Andrea Gatopoulos, Stefano Chiavarini, Andrea Rosasco

The Tale of King Crab (Italy)

Directed by Alessio De Righi

Produced by Tommaso Bertani