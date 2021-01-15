WEMW Industry Side Sections

15-01-2021

TRIESTE: When East Meets West (WEMW), the 25 – 28 January 2021 industry programme accompanying the Trieste Film Festival, will present five creative documentaries in the seventh edition of Last Stop Trieste, and six festival-ready films in the This is IT works-in-progress line-up.

Nine participants have been selected for the MIDPOINT Institute Cold Open TV Series Lab, including Ada Solomon (Romania), Andraž Jerič (Slovenia), Claudia Sümeghy (Hungary), Irina Malcea-Candea, Juraj Krasnohorsky (Slovakia), and Radovan Sibrt (Czech Republic).

Last Stop Trieste projects:

Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
wemwDirected by Francesco Montagner
Produced by Pavla Janoušková Kubecková, Nadia Trevisan

Factory to the Workers (Croatia)
Directed by Srdjan Kovacevic
Produced by Sabina Kresic, Luka Venturin

Museum of the Revolution (Croatia)
Directed by Srđan Keča
Produced by Vanja Jambrović

My Mother the State (Latvia, Iceland)
Directed by Ieva  Ozolina
Produced by Madara Melberga, Larus Jonsson

Reconciliation (Slovenia)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Produced by Danijel Hočevar

This is IT:

Crown Shyness (Italy)
Directed by Valentina Bertani
Produced by Pietro Puccioni

Darkling (Serbia, Italy)
Directed by Dusan Milic
Produced by Snezana van Houwelingen, Debora Chiara Desio

Dogs and Italians Not Allowed (Italy, France)
Directed by Alain Ughetto
Produced by Enrica Capra, Alexandre Cornu

Eternity Package (Italy, Bulgaria)
Directed by Magdelena Ilieva
Produced by Ilaria Malagutti, Martichka Bozhilova

Modern Ritual (Italy)
Directed by Lorenzo Pallotta
Produced by Andrea Gatopoulos, Stefano Chiavarini, Andrea Rosasco

The Tale of King Crab (Italy)
Directed by Alessio De Righi
Produced by Tommaso Bertani

