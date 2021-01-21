FESTIVALS: In the Dusk Competes at 2021 Trieste FF

TRIESTE: The historical drama In the Dusk / Sutemose (also known as At Dusk) by acclaimed Lithuanian director Šarūnas Bartas is screening in the main competition of the 32nd Trieste Film Festival , which runs 21 – 30 January 2021 and focuses on films from the CEE, Baltic and Balkan region.

The film, which looks at the Lithuanian partisan war, which took place after WWII, is a Lithuanian/French/Serbian/Latvian/Czech/Portuguese coproduction.

In 1944, when the Soviet Union occupied Lithuania for the second time, approximately 30,000 Lithuanian patriots joined their forces in the forests and fought against the occupation. The film captures their desperate fight.

In the Dusk was produced by Šarūnas Bartas and Jurga Dikčiuvienė through Lithuania‘s Studio Kinema, in coproduction with France‘s Kino Elektron, Serbia's Biberche Productions, Latvia‘s Mistrus Media, Sirena Film from the Czech Republic and Portugal’s Terratreme Filmes.

The project was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre with a 650,000 EUR grant, Film Center Serbia with 100,387 EUR, the Czech Film Fund with 120,000 EUR, the Latvian Film Centre with 72,000 EUR and the FR/PT - CNC Support for the Coproduction of a Franco-Portuguese Cinematographic Project with 80,000 EUR.

The budget was approximately 1.8 m EUR, Jurga Dikčiuvienė told FNE.

Shooting started in December 2018 and took place completely in Lithuania. The film premiered in Lithuania in November 2019. The main cast includes Arvydas Dapšys, Marijus Elijas Martynenko, Salvijus Trepulis, Giedra Verbickaitė and Rytis Saldžius.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Kinema (Lithuania)

Coproducers:

Kinoelektron (France)

Biberche Productions (Serbia)

Mistrus Media (Latvia)

Sirena Film (Czech Republic)

Terratreme (Portugal)

Credits:

Director: Sharunas Bartas

Scriptwriters: Sharunas Bartas, Aušra Giedraitytė

DoP: Eitvydas Doškus

Cast: Arvydas Dapšys, Marijus Elijas Martynenko, Salvijus Trepulis, Giedra Verbickaitė, Rytis Saldžius