FESTIVALS: Father Competes at 2021 Trieste FF

TRIESTE: Srđan Golubović's social drama Father / Otac / Oče will be screened in the main competition of the 32nd Trieste Film Festival , which runs 21 – 30 January 2021 and focuses on films from the CEE, Baltic and Balkan region.

This Serbian/French/German/Croatian/Slovenian/Bosnian coproduction has already been awarded at international film festivals, including Berlin (Ecumenical Jury Award, Panorama Audience Award), FEST (Best Actor, FEDEORA Jury Award) and Pula Film Festival (Arena Award for the Best Actor, Audience Award).

Father is the story of a man who sees his children taken away because of poverty, a story of a humiliated man who, through his journey from his village in the south of Serbia to the capital city, out of protest, dignity and desperation, becomes a hero.

Srđan Golubović co-wrote the script together with Ognjen Sviličić and Danis Tanović, and he is also the coproducer. The cast is led by Goran Bogdan. The film was shot on location in Eastern Serbia and Belgrade over 60 shooting days.

The film's domestic release in Serbia was stopped due to COVID-19 after only two weekends, but in those 10 days it got around 13,000 admissions. The release resumed in August.

The film was produced by Jelena Mitrović through Baš Čelik (Serbia), Danijel Hočevar through Vertigo (Slovenia), Čedomir Kolar, Marc Baschett and Danis Tanović through ASAP Films (France), Alexander Ris through Neue Mediopolis Film (Germany), Boris T. Matić and Lana Matić through Propeler Film (Croatia), and Amra Bakšić and Adis Đapo through SCCA/pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina), in coproduction with ZDF Arte (Germany) and Arte France (France). The 1.7 m EUR budget is supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union and Viba Film.

Srdan Golubović previously directed The Trap / Klopka (2007) and Circles / Krugovi (2013), both produced by Baš Čelik. He has received a number of accolades, including Special Jury Prize in the World Cinema – Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Baš Čelik (Serbia)

Vertigo (Slovenia)

ASAP Films (France)

Neue Mediopolis Film (Germany)

Propeler Film (Croatia)

SCCA/pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina)



Coproducers:

ZDF Arte (Germany)

Arte France (France)

Credits:

Director: Srđan Golubović

Screenwriters: Srđan Golubović, Ognjen Sviličić

DoP: Aleksandar Ilić

Editor: Petar Marković

Production Designers: Goran Joksimović, Predrag Petrović

Costume Designer: Ljiljana Petrović

Make-up Artist: Marinela Spasenović

Composer: Mario Schneider

Sound Designers: Erik Mischijew, Corinna Fleig

Cast: Goran Bogdan, Boris Isaković, Nada Šargin, Muharem Hamzić, Ajla Šantić, Milica Janevski, Vahid Džanković, Jovo Maksić