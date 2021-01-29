FNE IDF Podcast: True Story: Salt from Bonneville

This week True Story, a collaborative project between the Institute of Documentary Film and Film New Europe, speaks to Ukrainian filmmaker Simon Mozgovyi about his documentary Salt from Bonneville.

Two Men, a Bike and a Goal. Competition from Ukraine heads west to America to explore the landscape and the inspiration of bringing salt, and a world record for speed, on a Soviet refurbished motorcycle, back from the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, to the homegrown hunger for the sport found in the Ukraine. An invigorating, joyful and expansive film.

True Story is a new video podcast series dedicated to the documentary film of Central and Eastern Europe.

In-depth interviews, analysis, field reports, live events and much much more with your curious and enthusiastic hosts, Ivona Remundova and Nicole Jennifer Adelman.

Click HERE for our podcast with Simon Mozgovyi: Salt from Bonneville.