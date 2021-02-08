FESTIVALS: goEast Accepts Talents for East-West Talent Lab

The programme for emerging talents is intended for filmmakers from Central and Eastern Europe as well as Germany, who would like to develop their current projects and forge connections to their peers. It is open for directors working on their first projects, and producers with no specific projects of their own are also eligible to attend. The programme supports a total of 30 emerging talents with workshops on film financing, distribution strategies and content development, culminating in a public pitching session.

The most innovative project will receive the goEast Development Award with 3,500 EUR in prize money. The programme also gives a research grant of 3,500 EUR for a documentary film project focusing on human rights issues.

"Last year, the East-West Talent Lab showed that supporting young talents can work even under the conditions of a pandemic. With virtual workshops and numerous video conferences, the team at goEast gained valuable experience, from which we can draw in the future. Still, meeting face-to-face and sharing things in person is of course a big part of fostering our young talents from Central and Eastern Europe. I am cautiously optimistic that this will be possible again this year," said Andrea Wink, coordinator of the talent development programme at goEast.