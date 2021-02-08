FNE TV: Einar Hansen Tomasson: Film Commissioner for Iceland

Click HERE for the video interview.
FNE TV: Einar Hansen Tomasson: Film Commissioner for IcelandBy FNE Staff
FNE spoke to Iceland Flim Commissioner Einar Hansen Tomasson about the impact of the pandemic on filming in Iceland. With much of the world shut down for film production in 2020 international productions flocked to Iceland making 2020 a record year for this small island nation. He talks about how Iceland’s remote location allowed the country to put strict controls in place to make shooting in Iceland safe.
