FNE at Berlinale 2021: Films from Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2021 Berlinale's Generation

BERLIN: Two minority coproductions from Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mission Ulja Funk by Barbara Kronenberg and The White Fortress by Igor Drljača, have been selected for the 2021 Berlinale's Generation section.

Mission Ulja Funk, a coproduction between Germany, Luxembourg and Poland, will have its world premiere in the Generation Kplus sub-section. The debut feature by Barbara Kronenberg follows 12-year-old Ulja, an energetic and clever researcher, who travels to Belarus in order to welcome the asteroid she discovered. The main characters are played by Romy Lou Janinhoff, Jonas Oeßel, Hildegard Schroedter and Luc Feit. The project was financed by the Polish Film Institute and received cash rebate support. Picture Three International GmbH is managing the international sales.

The White Fortress / Tabija by Canadian/Bosnian director Igor Drljača will have its world premiere in the Generation 14plus sub-section. The Canadian/Bosnian coproduction starring Pavle Čemerikić, Sumeja Dardagan, Jasmin Geljo and Kerim Čutuna is about a teenager crushed between the dark world of his criminal cousins in Sarajevo and the discovery of love.

Igor Drljača is also the producer through Canada's TimeLapse Pictures, and Adis Djapo is the coproducer through Bosnian SCCA/pro.ba. Canada’s Gearshift Films is also coproducing.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 71st edition of the Berlinale will be held in two stages: from 1 to 5 March 2021 an online Industry Event (European Film Market, Berlinale Co-Production Market, Berlinale Talents and Word Cinema Fund) for film professionals and accredited representatives of the press, and from 9 to 20 June 2021 the Summer Special will give the general public the opportunity to see the majority of the 2021 selected films in Berlin cinemas in the presence of the filmmakers.

The Generation international jury will decide on their awards during the Berlinale Industry Event in early March, while the Crystal Bears of the Children’s and Youth Jury along with the prizes of the Generation international jury will be awarded during the Berlinale Summer Special.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES IN BERLINALE'S GENERATION:

Generation Kplus

Mission Ulja Funk (Germany, Luxembourg, Poland)

Directed by Barbara Kronenberg

Produced by In Good Company

Coproduced by Samsa Film, Shipsboy

Supported by Mitteldeutschen Medienförderung, the Polish Film Institute, the Film Fund Luxembourg

Developed with the support of the Akademie für Kindermedien and Der besondere Kinderfilm



Generation 14plus

The White Fortress / Tabija (Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Igor Drljača

Produced by TimeLapse Pictures

Coproduced by SCCA/pro.ba, Gearshift Films