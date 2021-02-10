FNE at Berlinale 2021: Films from Hungary and Georgia in Berlinale Shorts and Berlinale Forum

BERLIN: Hungarian minority coproduction My Uncle Tudor by Olga Lucovnicova and Georgian minority coproduction Taming the Garden by Salomé Jashi will screen in Berlinale Shorts and Berlinale Forum, respectively.

In the 20-minute documentary My Uncle Tudor, which is among the 20 short films from 17 countries selected for Berlinale Shorts 2021, Olga Lucovnicova travels back to the home of her great-grandparents in the Republic of Moldova, where she meets the uncle who abused her from the age of 9.

In her long documentary Taming the Garden, which was included in the list of 17 titles of Berlinale Forum 2021, Georgian director Salomé Jashi follows massive and ancient trees being transported at great expense and inconvenience from the coast of the Republic of Georgia to the private garden of a wealthy former prime minister of Georgia.

The award winners of Berlinale Shorts will be announced during the online Industry Event (1-5 March 2021), while the award ceremony will take place in front of a live audience during the Berlinale Summer Special (9-20 June 2021).

Films from both Berlinale Shorts and Berlinale Forum will be available in online screenings to a professional audience (industry and press) only.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES IN BERLINALE SHORTS AND BERLINALE FORUM:

Berlinale Shorts

My Uncle Tudor / Nanu Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)

Directed by Olga Lucovnicova

Berlinale Forum

Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Salomé Jashi

Produced by Mira Film

Coproduced by CORSO Film, Sakdoc Film

Supported by the Federal Office for Culture Switzerland (FOC), Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Eurimages, Fachausschuss Film und Medienkunst BS / BL, the Georgian National Film Center, IDFA Bertha Fund, Succès Passage Antenne, SRG SSR