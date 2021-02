BRUSSELS: FERA, the Federation of European Screen Directors, issued a statement on 15 February 2021 calling for global steamers to commit to transparency and remunerations.

The public statement calls for global streaming platforms to commit to three principals: transparency on viewership figures; remuneration for the use of works by filmmakers; and the definition of fair and proportionate remunerations models.

Poland has developed a levy on streaming platforms which has been in effect since July 2020, with the levy going to the Polish Film Institute.

