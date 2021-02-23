23-02-2021

FERA Supports Artistic Freedom at EU Level

BRUSSELS: The Federation of European Film Directors (FERA) has issued a statement “welcoming the initiative bringing artistic freedom in focus” at the EU level.

The statement followed a meeting in the EU Parliament on “the worrisome trend of undemocratic interference in the media and cultural sectors in Europe.”

