FNE at Berlinale 2021: Radu Jude Takes Top Awards in Berlin

The International Jury of the Competition was composed of directors who have already won the Golden Bear: Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary), Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Adina Pintilie (Romania), Nadav Lapid (Israel), Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran) and Gianfranco Rosi (Italy).
The 71st Berlinale will also have a segment for the public from 9 to 20 June 2021, when the awards gala will take place.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Competition:
Golden Bear for Best Film:
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM (RO)
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions (LU), endorfilm (CZ) and Kinorama (HR)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy / Guzen to sozo (Japan)
Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Silver Bear Jury Prize:
Mr Bachmann and His Class / Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse (Germany)
Directed by Maria Speth
Silver Bear for Best Director:
Dénes Nagy for Natural Light / Természetes fény (Hungary, Belgium, Latvia, France, Germany)
Produced by Campfilm (HU)
Coproduced by Novak Prod (BE), Mistrus Media (LV), Lilith Films (FR), Propeller Film (DE), Proton Cinema (HU)
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Creative Europe MEDIA, Torino Film Lab
Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:
Maren Eggert in I'm Your Man / Ich bin dein Mensch (Germany)
Directed by Maria Schrader
Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:
Lilla Kizlinger in Forest - I See You Everywhere / Rengeteg - mindenhol látlak (Hungary)
Directed by Bence Fliegauf
Produced by Inforg-M&M Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:
Hong Sangsoo for Introduction / Inteurodeoksyeon (South Korea)
Directed by Hong Sangsoo
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:
Yibrán Asuad for the editing of A Cop Movie / Una película de policías (Mexico)
Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios
ENCOUNTERS:
Best Film:
We / Nous (France)
Directed by Alice Diop
Special Jury Award:
Taste / Vị (Vietnam, Singapore, France)
Directed by Lê Bảo
Best Director (ex-aequo):
The Girl and the Spider / Das Mädchen und die Spinne (Switzerland)
Directed by Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher
Social Hygiene / Hygiène sociale (Canada)
Directed by Denis Côté
Special Mention:
Rock Bottom Riser (USA)
Directed by Fern Silva
BERLINALE SHORTS:
Golden Bear for Best Short Film:
My Uncle Tudor / Nanu Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)
Directed by Olga Lucovnicova
Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film):
Day Is Done / Xia Wu Guo Qu Le Yi Ban (China)
Directed by Zhang Dalei
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards:
Easter Eggs (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Nicolas Keppens
GENERATION:
Grand Prix for the Best Film in the Kplus Competition
Summer Blur / Han Nan Xia Ri (China)
Directed by Han Shuai
Special Mention in the Kplus Competition:
A School in Cerro Hueso / Una escuela en Cerro Hueso (Argentina)
Directed by Betania Cappato
Grand Prix for the Best Film in the 14plus Competition:
The Fam / La Mif (Switzerland)
Directed by Fred Baillif
Special Mention in the 14plus Competition:
Cryptozoo (USA)
Directed by Dash Shaw