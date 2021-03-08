FNE at Berlinale 2021: Radu Jude Takes Top Awards in Berlin

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude

BERLIN: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude was awarded the Golden Bear at the 71st edition of the Berlin International Film Festival , which took place online 1-5 March 2021. The Hungarian films in the Competition, Natural Light by Dénes Nagy and Forest - I See You Everywhere by Bence Fliegauf were awarded for director and supporting performance, respectively. The Golden Bear for Short Film went to the Hungarian minority coproction My Uncle Tudor / Nanu Tudor directed by the Moldavian director Olga Lucovnicova.

The International Jury of the Competition was composed of directors who have already won the Golden Bear: Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary), Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Adina Pintilie (Romania), Nadav Lapid (Israel), Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran) and Gianfranco Rosi (Italy).

The 71st Berlinale will also have a segment for the public from 9 to 20 June 2021, when the awards gala will take place.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Competition:

Golden Bear for Best Film:

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM (RO)

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions (LU), endorfilm (CZ) and Kinorama (HR)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy / Guzen to sozo (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Silver Bear Jury Prize:

Mr Bachmann and His Class / Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse (Germany)

Directed by Maria Speth

Silver Bear for Best Director:

Dénes Nagy for Natural Light / Természetes fény (Hungary, Belgium, Latvia, France, Germany)

Produced by Campfilm (HU)

Coproduced by Novak Prod (BE), Mistrus Media (LV), Lilith Films (FR), Propeller Film (DE), Proton Cinema (HU)

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Creative Europe MEDIA, Torino Film Lab

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:

Maren Eggert in I'm Your Man / Ich bin dein Mensch (Germany)

Directed by Maria Schrader

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:

Lilla Kizlinger in Forest - I See You Everywhere / Rengeteg - mindenhol látlak (Hungary)

Directed by Bence Fliegauf

Produced by Inforg-M&M Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:

Hong Sangsoo for Introduction / Inteurodeoksyeon (South Korea)

Directed by Hong Sangsoo

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:

Yibrán Asuad for the editing of A Cop Movie / Una película de policías (Mexico)

Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios

ENCOUNTERS:

Best Film:

We / Nous (France)

Directed by Alice Diop

Special Jury Award:

Taste / Vị (Vietnam, Singapore, France)

Directed by Lê Bảo

Best Director (ex-aequo):

The Girl and the Spider / Das Mädchen und die Spinne (Switzerland)

Directed by Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher

Social Hygiene / Hygiène sociale (Canada)

Directed by Denis Côté

Special Mention:

Rock Bottom Riser (USA)

Directed by Fern Silva

BERLINALE SHORTS:

Golden Bear for Best Short Film:

My Uncle Tudor / Nanu Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)

Directed by Olga Lucovnicova

Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film):

Day Is Done / Xia Wu Guo Qu Le Yi Ban (China)

Directed by Zhang Dalei

Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards:

Easter Eggs (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Nicolas Keppens

GENERATION:

Grand Prix for the Best Film in the Kplus Competition

Summer Blur / Han Nan Xia Ri (China)

Directed by Han Shuai

Special Mention in the Kplus Competition:

A School in Cerro Hueso / Una escuela en Cerro Hueso (Argentina)

Directed by Betania Cappato

Grand Prix for the Best Film in the 14plus Competition:

The Fam / La Mif (Switzerland)

Directed by Fred Baillif

Special Mention in the 14plus Competition:

Cryptozoo (USA)

Directed by Dash Shaw