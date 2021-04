BRUSSELS: Animation professionals from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia can apply for a scholarship to Cartoon Digital Online till 26 April 2021.

This training programme will take place online from 26 to 28 May 2021 and will focus on “Evolutions of animated entertainment in our connected lives”.

More than 20 speakers will lead a three-day online conference on how the combination of Internet and mobility has opened great creative and business opportunities for animation content owners and producers.

Click HERE for more information.