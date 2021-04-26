Submissions Open for European Film Awards 2021

BERLIN: The European Film Academy has opened submissions for the European Film Awards 2021. The deadline for submissions is 31 May 2021.

Feature films participating in the European Film Awards 2021 must have had their first official screening (be it at a festival, at a regular cinema, or online) between 1 June 2020 and 31 May 2021, but the EFA Board reserves the right to invite and include outstanding films which premiered between 1 January 2020 and 31 May 2020 without any further distribution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as outstanding films which premiered between June 2021 and September 2021.

“We are therefore going to continue for another year with the adjusted eligibility rules for the European Film Awards to allow those films that could not premiere as planned to still be recognised”, Mike Downey, Chairman of the EFA Board, said in a statement.

Click HERE for more information.