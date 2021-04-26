Nomadland Wins Best Film at 93rd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland was awarded Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress at the 93rd Academy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on 26 April 2021. My Octopus Teacher and Another Round are the winners in the Documentary Feature and International Film categories, where collective by Alexander Nanau and Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić were also nominated.

The Romanian majority coproduction collective by Alexander Nanau had two nominations in the Documentary Feature and International Feature categories. It was the first time when a Romanian film was nominated for an Oscar and the second time, after Macedonian Honeyland directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, produced by Tris Films, when a documentary was nominated in both the Documentary Feature and International Feature categories.

It was also the first time that a Bosnian film was nominated for an Academy Award in the International Feature category since No Man's Land by Danis Tanović, which received the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2001.

It was also the first time when a Bulgarian actress, Maria Bakalova, was nominated for an Academy Award, in the Best Supporting Actress category for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm by Jason Woliner.

Polish DoP Dariusz Wolski was nominated in the Best Cinematographer category for News of the World by Paul Greengrass.

collective / colectiv was produced by Romania's Alexander Nanau Production in coproduction with Samsa Film (Luxembourg) and HBO Europe. It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxembourg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and it was made with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany.

Quo Vadis, Aida? is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway. It was produced by Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in coproduction with coop99 filmproduktion (Austria), Digital Cube (Romania), N279 (the Netherlands), Razor Film (Germany), Extreme Emotions (Poland), Indie Prod, Torden Film (Norway), TRT, ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (Bosnia and Herzegovina). It was supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute.

