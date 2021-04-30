FNE at MIFF 2021: 43rd Moscow International Film Festival Announces Prize Winners As Physical Edition Wraps

The festival took place from 22 to 29 April 2021 in physical form despite the challenges of holding an event with screenings in cinemas as well as on site guests and press conferences. But the declining rate of COVID-19 infections and the successful roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccination programme has meant that cinemas and theatres as well as cafes and restaurants have been allowed to reopen across Moscow. It was the second year that MIFF managed to outwit the pandemic as the 2020 edition also took place physically in April 2020 just before Russia went into a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
According to the festival's artistic director Nikita Mikhalkov “210 films from 51 countries were presented at this festival, 447 screenings were shown on 25 screens in eight days. The 42nd festival was attended by 27 thousand spectators, then this time there were 32 thousand. Three times as many foreign guests arrived, and this is an encouraging indicator. From the USA, Germany, France, Spain and other countries, 81 filmmakers came to us, last year there were only 25. The rise in interest in the festival is obvious. 4,200 guests and media representatives were accredited, which is 1,100 more than for the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival.”
Prizes:
Main Competition:
Golden George for Best Film
#dogpoopgirl (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Hutuleac
Coproduction between DaKino Productions and Diud Films
Supported by the Romanian CNC
Special Jury Prize Silver George
Blutsauger / Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy (Germany)
Directed by Julian Radlmaier
Best Director
Last “Dear Bulgaria” (Russia)
Directed by Aleksey Fedorchenko
Best Actor
Soheil Ghannadan for Pesar / The Son (Iran)
Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi
Best Actress
Andreea Gramosteau for #dogpoopgirl (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Hutuleac
Documentary Competition
Best Film
Sabaya (Sweden)
Directed by Hogir Hirori
Short Films Competition
Best Film
Good German Work (Germany)
Directed by Jannis Alexander Kiefer
Special Prize for Longstanding Devotion to the Art of Cinema
Valentin Gaft (Russia)
Special Prize for Outstanding Achievement in th career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of Stanislavsky’s School
Sergei Nikonenko (Russia)
Non-Statutory Awards
FIPRESCI Jury Prize
The Time of Indifferece / Gli Indifferenti (Italy)
Directed by Leonardo Guerra Seragnoli
NETPAC Jury Prize
Mosul my Home (Iraq)
Directed by Adalet R Garmiany
Russian Film Critics' Award
The Belly of the Sea (Spain)
Directed by Agusti Villaronga
Special Diploma
#Dogpoopgirl (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Hutuleac
Non-fiction and TV Film Guild Prizes
Far Eastern Golgotha (Russia)
Directed by Julia Sergina
Sabaya (Sweden)
Directed by Hogir Hirori
Russian Cinema Club Dederation ‘Keen Eye’ Award
The Son (Iran)
Directed by Noushin Meraji
Special Diploma of the Russian Cinema Club Federation
Last “Dear Bilgaria” (Russia)
Directed by Aleksey Fedorchenko
Russian Cinema Club Federation ‘Keen Eye’ Russian Programmes Award
The End of the Film (Russia)
Directed by Vladimir Kott
Audience Award
Man of God (Greece)
Directed by Yelena Popovic