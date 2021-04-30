30-04-2021

FNE at MIFF 2021: 43rd Moscow International Film Festival Announces Prize Winners As Physical Edition Wraps

    FNE at MIFF 2021: 43rd Moscow International Film Festival Announces Prize Winners As Physical Edition Wraps photo: MIFF

    MOSCOW: The 43rd edition of the Moscow International Film Festival awarded its top prize for best film in the main competition to #dogpoopgirl (Romania) by Romanian director Andrei Hutuleac, who was in Moscow to collect the prize at the closing ceremony on 29 April. Romanian actress Andreea Gramosteau also won the prize for Best Actress for her work on the film.

    The festival took place from 22 to 29 April 2021 in physical form despite the challenges of holding an event with screenings in cinemas as well as on site guests and press conferences. But the declining rate of COVID-19 infections and the successful roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccination programme has meant that cinemas and theatres as well as cafes and restaurants have been allowed to reopen across Moscow. It was the second year that MIFF managed to outwit the pandemic as the 2020 edition also took place physically in April 2020 just before Russia went into a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

    According to the festival's artistic director Nikita Mikhalkov “210 films from 51 countries were presented at this festival, 447 screenings were shown on 25 screens in eight days. The 42nd festival was attended by 27 thousand spectators, then this time there were 32 thousand. Three times as many foreign guests arrived, and this is an encouraging indicator. From the USA, Germany, France, Spain and other countries, 81 filmmakers came to us, last year there were only 25. The rise in interest in the festival is obvious. 4,200 guests and media representatives were accredited, which is 1,100 more than for the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival.”

    Prizes:

    Main Competition:

    Golden George for Best Film
    #dogpoopgirl (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Hutuleac
    Coproduction between DaKino Productions and Diud Films
    Supported by the Romanian CNC

    Special Jury Prize Silver George
    Blutsauger / Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy (Germany)
    Directed by Julian Radlmaier

    Best Director
    Last “Dear Bulgaria” (Russia)
    Directed by Aleksey Fedorchenko

    Best Actor
    Soheil Ghannadan for Pesar / The Son (Iran)
    Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi

    Best Actress
    Andreea Gramosteau for #dogpoopgirl (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Hutuleac

    Documentary Competition

    Best Film
    Sabaya (Sweden)
    Directed by Hogir Hirori

    Short Films Competition

    Best Film
    Good German Work (Germany)
    Directed by Jannis Alexander Kiefer

    Special Prize for Longstanding Devotion to the Art of Cinema
    Valentin Gaft (Russia)

    Special Prize for Outstanding Achievement in th career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of Stanislavsky’s School
    Sergei Nikonenko (Russia)

    Non-Statutory Awards

    FIPRESCI Jury Prize
    The Time of Indifferece / Gli Indifferenti (Italy)
    Directed by Leonardo Guerra Seragnoli

    NETPAC Jury Prize
    Mosul my Home (Iraq)
    Directed by Adalet R Garmiany

    Russian Film Critics' Award
    The Belly of the Sea (Spain)
    Directed by Agusti Villaronga

    Special Diploma
    #Dogpoopgirl (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Hutuleac

    Non-fiction and TV Film Guild Prizes

    Far Eastern Golgotha (Russia)
    Directed by Julia Sergina

    Sabaya (Sweden)
    Directed by Hogir Hirori

    Russian Cinema Club Dederation ‘Keen Eye’ Award
    The Son (Iran)
    Directed by Noushin Meraji

    Special Diploma of the Russian Cinema Club Federation
    Last “Dear Bilgaria” (Russia)
    Directed by Aleksey Fedorchenko

    Russian Cinema Club Federation ‘Keen Eye’ Russian Programmes Award
    The End of the Film (Russia)
    Directed by Vladimir Kott

    Audience Award
    Man of God (Greece)
    Directed by Yelena Popovic

