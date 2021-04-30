FNE at MIFF 2021: 43rd Moscow International Film Festival Announces Prize Winners As Physical Edition Wraps

MOSCOW: The 43rd edition of the Moscow International Film Festival awarded its top prize for best film in the main competition to #dogpoopgirl (Romania) by Romanian director Andrei Hutuleac, who was in Moscow to collect the prize at the closing ceremony on 29 April. Romanian actress Andreea Gramosteau also won the prize for Best Actress for her work on the film.

The festival took place from 22 to 29 April 2021 in physical form despite the challenges of holding an event with screenings in cinemas as well as on site guests and press conferences. But the declining rate of COVID-19 infections and the successful roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccination programme has meant that cinemas and theatres as well as cafes and restaurants have been allowed to reopen across Moscow. It was the second year that MIFF managed to outwit the pandemic as the 2020 edition also took place physically in April 2020 just before Russia went into a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the festival's artistic director Nikita Mikhalkov “210 films from 51 countries were presented at this festival, 447 screenings were shown on 25 screens in eight days. The 42nd festival was attended by 27 thousand spectators, then this time there were 32 thousand. Three times as many foreign guests arrived, and this is an encouraging indicator. From the USA, Germany, France, Spain and other countries, 81 filmmakers came to us, last year there were only 25. The rise in interest in the festival is obvious. 4,200 guests and media representatives were accredited, which is 1,100 more than for the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival.”

Prizes:

Main Competition:

Golden George for Best Film

#dogpoopgirl (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Hutuleac

Coproduction between DaKino Productions and Diud Films

Supported by the Romanian CNC

Special Jury Prize Silver George

Blutsauger / Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy (Germany)

Directed by Julian Radlmaier

Best Director

Last “Dear Bulgaria” (Russia)

Directed by Aleksey Fedorchenko

Best Actor

Soheil Ghannadan for Pesar / The Son (Iran)

Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi

Best Actress

Andreea Gramosteau for #dogpoopgirl (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Hutuleac

Documentary Competition

Best Film

Sabaya (Sweden)

Directed by Hogir Hirori

Short Films Competition

Best Film

Good German Work (Germany)

Directed by Jannis Alexander Kiefer

Special Prize for Longstanding Devotion to the Art of Cinema

Valentin Gaft (Russia)

Special Prize for Outstanding Achievement in th career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of Stanislavsky’s School

Sergei Nikonenko (Russia)

Non-Statutory Awards

FIPRESCI Jury Prize

The Time of Indifferece / Gli Indifferenti (Italy)

Directed by Leonardo Guerra Seragnoli

NETPAC Jury Prize

Mosul my Home (Iraq)

Directed by Adalet R Garmiany

Russian Film Critics' Award

The Belly of the Sea (Spain)

Directed by Agusti Villaronga

Special Diploma

#Dogpoopgirl (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Hutuleac

Non-fiction and TV Film Guild Prizes

Far Eastern Golgotha (Russia)

Directed by Julia Sergina

Sabaya (Sweden)

Directed by Hogir Hirori

Russian Cinema Club Dederation ‘Keen Eye’ Award

The Son (Iran)

Directed by Noushin Meraji

Special Diploma of the Russian Cinema Club Federation

Last “Dear Bilgaria” (Russia)

Directed by Aleksey Fedorchenko

Russian Cinema Club Federation ‘Keen Eye’ Russian Programmes Award

The End of the Film (Russia)

Directed by Vladimir Kott

Audience Award

Man of God (Greece)

Directed by Yelena Popovic