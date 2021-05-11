Online Screenings for LUX Audience Award Nominated Films

STRASBOURG: The three films nominated for the 2021 LUX Audience Award – collective by Romanian director Alexander Nanau, Corpus Christi by Polish director Jan Komasa and Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg, are available online in the LUX Audience Week from 10 to 16 May 2021. Two out of the three titles are from FNE partner countries.

The films can be watched on Festival Scope and the audience can vote for their favourite film till 23 May 2021. Their votes will represent 50 per cent of the final vote and the other half will come from the votes cast by the Members of the European Parliament.

Instead of three simultaneous screenings followed by live-streamed debates, there will be a live-Q&A on the LUX Audience Award's Facebook page with Thomas Vinterberg and Alexander Nanau, and Corpus Christi lead actor Bartosz Bielenia on 14 May at 17.00 CET.

The winning film will be announced at the LUX Award Ceremony on 9 June 2021, during a plenary session of the European Parliament

The LUX Audience Award is presented by the European Film Academy and the European Parliament, and in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas.

collective / colectiv was produced by Romania's Alexander Nanau Production in coproduction with Samsa Film (Luxembourg) and HBO Europe. It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxembourg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and it was made with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany.

Corpus Christi / Boże Ciało is a Polish/French coproduction produced by Aurum Film and coproduced by WFS Walter Film Studio, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury in Rzeszow, Canal+ and Les Contes Modernes. It was supported by the Polish Film Institute.