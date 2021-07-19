19-07-2021

FNE at Cannes 2021: Prize Winners: Titane Takes Palme d’Or

    Camera D’Or winner Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović Camera D’Or winner Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović photo: Mario Topić

    CANNES: The French film Titiane directed by Julia Ducournau was awarded the Palme d'Or at the 74th Cannes Film Festival that took place from 6 to 17 July 2021. The festival took place two month later than its usual May date after missing 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. In the main competition Compartment No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia) directed by Juho Kuosmanen was awarded the Grand Prix Ex Aequo together with A Hero (Iran, France) directed by Asghar Farhadi.

    The Camera D’Or was awarded to Murina (Croatia, Brazil, Slovenia) directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight.

    The FIPRESCI International Critics awarded their top prize for best film in the main competition to Drive My Car (Japan) directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

    The festival closed with the announcement that the 75th edition was scheduled to take place 10-21 May 2022.

    Main Competition

    Palme d'or
    Titane (France)
    Directed by Julia Ducournau

    Grand Prix (ex aequo)

    A Hero / Ghahreman (Iran, France)
    Directed by Asghar Farhadi

    Compartment No 6 / Hytti No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
    Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
    Produced by Aamu Film Company (FI)
    Coproduced by CTB Film Company (RU), Amrion (amrion.ee, Estonia), Achtung Panda! (GE)
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Estonian Cultural Endowment, MEDIA - Creative Europe, the Finnish Film Foundation, Yleisradio, ARTE SR Germany, the Russian Cultural Ministry, Eurimages, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond

    Best Director
    Leos Carax for Annette (France)

    Best Screenplay
    Hamaguche Ryuse and Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car (Japan)

    Jury Prize (ex aequo)

    Memoria (Columbia, Thailand, UK, Mexico, France, Germany, Qatar)
    Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

    Ahed’s Knee / Ha’Berech (France, Israel)
    Directed by Nadav Lapid

    Best Performance by an Actress
    Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World / Verdens Verste Meeneske (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France)
    Directed by Joachim Trier

    Best Performance by an Actor
    Calef Landry Jones in Nitram (Australia)
    Directed by Justin Kurzel

    Short Films

    Palme d'or
    All the Crows in the World / Tizn Xia Wu Ya
    Directed by Tang Yi

    Special Mention
    August Sky / Ceu De Agosto
    Directed by Jasmin Tenucci

    Camera D’Or
    Murina (Croatia, Brazil, Slovenia) Directors’ Fortnight
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
    Produced by Antitalent (HR), RT Features (BR)
    Coproduced by Spiritus Movens (HR), SPOK Films (SI), Staragara (SI)
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenia

    CST Award for Technical Artistry
    Vladislav Opeliants (Russia) Chief Director of Photography, Petrov’s Flu (Russia, France, Switzerland, Germany)
    Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov

    CST Young Film Technician Award
    Armance Durix, Head Sound Engineer, Mi Iubita, Mon Amour
    Directed by Noémie Merlany

    Un Certain Regard Prizes

    Un Certain Regard Prize
    Unclenching The Fists / Razzhimaya Kulaki (Russia, Georgia)
    Directed by Kira Kovalenko

    Jury Prize
    Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Sebastian Meise

    Ensemble Prize
    Good Mother / Bonne Mere (France)
    Directed by Hafsia Herzi

    Courage Prize
    La Civil (Belgium, Romania, Mexico) Un Certain Regard
    Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
    Produced by Menuetto Film, Les Films du Fleuve, Mobra Films, Teorema
    Supported by the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), the Belgian Cinema and Audiovisual Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages

    Prize of Originality
    Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
    Directed by Valdimar Johannsson
    Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative-Europe MEDIA
    Sales: New Europe Film Sales

    Special Mention
    Prayers for the Stolen / Noche De Feugo (Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Qatar)
    Directed by Tatiana Huezo

    Cinéfondation Prizes

    First Prize
    The Salamander Child / L’Enfant Salamandre
    Directed by Théo Degen
    Insas, Belgium

    Second Prize
    Cicada
    Directed by Yoon Daewoen
    Korea National University of Arts, South Korea

    Joint Third Prize

    Love Stories on the Move / Prin Oras Circula Scurte Povesti De Dragoeste
    Directed by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu
    Unatc I L Caragiale, Romania

    and

    Cantareira
    Directed by Rodrigo Ribeyro
    Academia Internacional de Cinema, Brazil

    Director’s Fortnight

    Europa Cinemas Label
    A Chiara (Italy, France, USA)
    Directed by Jonas Carpignano

    SACD Award
    Magnetic Beats / Les Magnétiques (France)
    Directed by  Vincent Maël Cardona

    Critics Week

    Nespresso Grand Prize
    Feathers (France, Egypt, Netherlands, Greece) - Critics Week
    Directed by Omar El Zohairy

    Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
    Sandra Melissa Torres for her role in Amparo directed by Simón Mesa Soto (Colombia, Sweden, Germany, Qatar)

    Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
    Zero Fucks Given (Belgium, France)
    Directed by Julie Lecoustre and Emmanuel Marre

    SACD Award
    Olga (Switzerland, France)
    Directed by Elie Grappe

    Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film
    Lili Alone / Duo Li (China, Hong Kong, Singapore)
    Directed by Zou Jing

    Canal+ Award for Short Film
    Brutalia, Days of Labour (Greece, Belgium)
    Directed by Manolis Mavris

    FIPRESCI Awards

    Main Competition
    Drive My Car (Japan)
    Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

    Un Certain Regard
    Playground Un Monde (Belgium)
    Directed by Laura Wandel

    Parallel Sections
    Feathers (France, Egypt, Netherlands, Greece) - Critics Week
    Directed by Omar El Zohairy

