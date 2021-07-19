FNE at Cannes 2021: Prize Winners: Titane Takes Palme d’Or

CANNES: The French film Titiane directed by Julia Ducournau was awarded the Palme d'Or at the 74th Cannes Film Festival that took place from 6 to 17 July 2021. The festival took place two month later than its usual May date after missing 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. In the main competition Compartment No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia) directed by Juho Kuosmanen was awarded the Grand Prix Ex Aequo together with A Hero (Iran, France) directed by Asghar Farhadi.

The Camera D’Or was awarded to Murina (Croatia, Brazil, Slovenia) directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight.

The FIPRESCI International Critics awarded their top prize for best film in the main competition to Drive My Car (Japan) directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The FNE FIPRESCI Critics ratings for the main Competition, Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics Week can be seen HERE.

The festival closed with the announcement that the 75th edition was scheduled to take place 10-21 May 2022.

Main Competition

Palme d'or

Titane (France)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Grand Prix (ex aequo)

A Hero / Ghahreman (Iran, France)

Directed by Asghar Farhadi

Compartment No 6 / Hytti No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Produced by Aamu Film Company (FI)

Coproduced by CTB Film Company (RU), Amrion (amrion.ee, Estonia), Achtung Panda! (GE)

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Estonian Cultural Endowment, MEDIA - Creative Europe, the Finnish Film Foundation, Yleisradio, ARTE SR Germany, the Russian Cultural Ministry, Eurimages, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond

Best Director

Leos Carax for Annette (France)

Best Screenplay

Hamaguche Ryuse and Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car (Japan)

Jury Prize (ex aequo)

Memoria (Columbia, Thailand, UK, Mexico, France, Germany, Qatar)

Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Ahed’s Knee / Ha’Berech (France, Israel)

Directed by Nadav Lapid

Best Performance by an Actress

Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World / Verdens Verste Meeneske (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Best Performance by an Actor

Calef Landry Jones in Nitram (Australia)

Directed by Justin Kurzel

Short Films

Palme d'or

All the Crows in the World / Tizn Xia Wu Ya

Directed by Tang Yi

Special Mention

August Sky / Ceu De Agosto

Directed by Jasmin Tenucci

Camera D’Or

Murina (Croatia, Brazil, Slovenia) Directors’ Fortnight

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Produced by Antitalent (HR), RT Features (BR)

Coproduced by Spiritus Movens (HR), SPOK Films (SI), Staragara (SI)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenia

CST Award for Technical Artistry

Vladislav Opeliants (Russia) Chief Director of Photography, Petrov’s Flu (Russia, France, Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov

CST Young Film Technician Award

Armance Durix, Head Sound Engineer, Mi Iubita, Mon Amour

Directed by Noémie Merlany

Un Certain Regard Prizes

Un Certain Regard Prize

Unclenching The Fists / Razzhimaya Kulaki (Russia, Georgia)

Directed by Kira Kovalenko

Jury Prize

Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Meise

Ensemble Prize

Good Mother / Bonne Mere (France)

Directed by Hafsia Herzi

Courage Prize

La Civil (Belgium, Romania, Mexico) Un Certain Regard

Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

Produced by Menuetto Film, Les Films du Fleuve, Mobra Films, Teorema

Supported by the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), the Belgian Cinema and Audiovisual Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages

Prize of Originality

Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Valdimar Johannsson

Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative-Europe MEDIA

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

Special Mention

Prayers for the Stolen / Noche De Feugo (Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Qatar)

Directed by Tatiana Huezo

Cinéfondation Prizes

First Prize

The Salamander Child / L’Enfant Salamandre

Directed by Théo Degen

Insas, Belgium

Second Prize

Cicada

Directed by Yoon Daewoen

Korea National University of Arts, South Korea

Joint Third Prize

Love Stories on the Move / Prin Oras Circula Scurte Povesti De Dragoeste

Directed by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu

Unatc I L Caragiale, Romania

and

Cantareira

Directed by Rodrigo Ribeyro

Academia Internacional de Cinema, Brazil

Director’s Fortnight

Europa Cinemas Label

A Chiara (Italy, France, USA)

Directed by Jonas Carpignano

SACD Award

Magnetic Beats / Les Magnétiques (France)

Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona

Critics Week

Nespresso Grand Prize

Feathers (France, Egypt, Netherlands, Greece) - Critics Week

Directed by Omar El Zohairy

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award

Sandra Melissa Torres for her role in Amparo directed by Simón Mesa Soto (Colombia, Sweden, Germany, Qatar)

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

Zero Fucks Given (Belgium, France)

Directed by Julie Lecoustre and Emmanuel Marre

SACD Award

Olga (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Elie Grappe

Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film

Lili Alone / Duo Li (China, Hong Kong, Singapore)

Directed by Zou Jing

Canal+ Award for Short Film

Brutalia, Days of Labour (Greece, Belgium)

Directed by Manolis Mavris

FIPRESCI Awards

Main Competition

Drive My Car (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Un Certain Regard

Playground Un Monde (Belgium)

Directed by Laura Wandel

Parallel Sections

Feathers (France, Egypt, Netherlands, Greece) - Critics Week

Directed by Omar El Zohairy