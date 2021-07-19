FNE at Cannes 2021: Prize Winners: Titane Takes Palme d’Or

The Camera D’Or was awarded to Murina (Croatia, Brazil, Slovenia) directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight.
The FIPRESCI International Critics awarded their top prize for best film in the main competition to Drive My Car (Japan) directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
The FNE FIPRESCI Critics ratings for the main Competition, Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics Week can be seen HERE.
The festival closed with the announcement that the 75th edition was scheduled to take place 10-21 May 2022.
Main Competition
Palme d'or
Titane (France)
Directed by Julia Ducournau
Grand Prix (ex aequo)
A Hero / Ghahreman (Iran, France)
Directed by Asghar Farhadi
Compartment No 6 / Hytti No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
Produced by Aamu Film Company (FI)
Coproduced by CTB Film Company (RU), Amrion (amrion.ee, Estonia), Achtung Panda! (GE)
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Estonian Cultural Endowment, MEDIA - Creative Europe, the Finnish Film Foundation, Yleisradio, ARTE SR Germany, the Russian Cultural Ministry, Eurimages, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond
Best Director
Leos Carax for Annette (France)
Best Screenplay
Hamaguche Ryuse and Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car (Japan)
Jury Prize (ex aequo)
Memoria (Columbia, Thailand, UK, Mexico, France, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Ahed’s Knee / Ha’Berech (France, Israel)
Directed by Nadav Lapid
Best Performance by an Actress
Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World / Verdens Verste Meeneske (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France)
Directed by Joachim Trier
Best Performance by an Actor
Calef Landry Jones in Nitram (Australia)
Directed by Justin Kurzel
Short Films
Palme d'or
All the Crows in the World / Tizn Xia Wu Ya
Directed by Tang Yi
Special Mention
August Sky / Ceu De Agosto
Directed by Jasmin Tenucci
Camera D’Or
Murina (Croatia, Brazil, Slovenia) Directors’ Fortnight
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Produced by Antitalent (HR), RT Features (BR)
Coproduced by Spiritus Movens (HR), SPOK Films (SI), Staragara (SI)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), RTV Slovenia
CST Award for Technical Artistry
Vladislav Opeliants (Russia) Chief Director of Photography, Petrov’s Flu (Russia, France, Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov
CST Young Film Technician Award
Armance Durix, Head Sound Engineer, Mi Iubita, Mon Amour
Directed by Noémie Merlany
Un Certain Regard Prizes
Un Certain Regard Prize
Unclenching The Fists / Razzhimaya Kulaki (Russia, Georgia)
Directed by Kira Kovalenko
Jury Prize
Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
Ensemble Prize
Good Mother / Bonne Mere (France)
Directed by Hafsia Herzi
Courage Prize
La Civil (Belgium, Romania, Mexico) Un Certain Regard
Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
Produced by Menuetto Film, Les Films du Fleuve, Mobra Films, Teorema
Supported by the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), the Belgian Cinema and Audiovisual Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages
Prize of Originality
Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Valdimar Johannsson
Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative-Europe MEDIA
Sales: New Europe Film Sales
Special Mention
Prayers for the Stolen / Noche De Feugo (Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Qatar)
Directed by Tatiana Huezo
Cinéfondation Prizes
First Prize
The Salamander Child / L’Enfant Salamandre
Directed by Théo Degen
Insas, Belgium
Second Prize
Cicada
Directed by Yoon Daewoen
Korea National University of Arts, South Korea
Joint Third Prize
Love Stories on the Move / Prin Oras Circula Scurte Povesti De Dragoeste
Directed by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu
Unatc I L Caragiale, Romania
and
Cantareira
Directed by Rodrigo Ribeyro
Academia Internacional de Cinema, Brazil
Director’s Fortnight
Europa Cinemas Label
A Chiara (Italy, France, USA)
Directed by Jonas Carpignano
SACD Award
Magnetic Beats / Les Magnétiques (France)
Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona
Critics Week
Nespresso Grand Prize
Feathers (France, Egypt, Netherlands, Greece) - Critics Week
Directed by Omar El Zohairy
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Sandra Melissa Torres for her role in Amparo directed by Simón Mesa Soto (Colombia, Sweden, Germany, Qatar)
Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
Zero Fucks Given (Belgium, France)
Directed by Julie Lecoustre and Emmanuel Marre
SACD Award
Olga (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Elie Grappe
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film
Lili Alone / Duo Li (China, Hong Kong, Singapore)
Directed by Zou Jing
Canal+ Award for Short Film
Brutalia, Days of Labour (Greece, Belgium)
Directed by Manolis Mavris
FIPRESCI Awards
Main Competition
Drive My Car (Japan)
Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Un Certain Regard
Playground Un Monde (Belgium)
Directed by Laura Wandel
Parallel Sections
Feathers (France, Egypt, Netherlands, Greece) - Critics Week
Directed by Omar El Zohairy