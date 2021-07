FNE at Venice Film Festival 2021: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected in Giornate degli Autori

VENICE: Three films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries have been chosen for the Official Selection of the 18 edition of Giornate degli Autori , which will take place 1-11 September 2021.

Two minority coproductions from FNE partner countries have been selected for the Special Events section of the Giornate degli Autori.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected in Giornate degli Autori 2021:

Official Selection:

Anatomia (Poland)

Directed by Aleksandra Jankowska

Produced by Opus Film

Coproduced by Kometa Films, EC1 Lodz Miasto Kultury, Canal+ Polska, Opus TV, Coloroffon

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Tres (Spain, Lithuania)

Directed by Juanjo Giménez

Produced by Frida Films

Special Events:

Il Palazzo (Italy, Czech Republic)

Directed by Federica di Giacomo

Produced by Dugong Films with RAI Cinema

Coproduced by Mimesis Film

Supported by Regione Lazio, Lazio Cinema International

Il Silenzio grande (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Alessandro Gassman

Produced by Paco Cinematografica with RAI Cinema

Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, in collaboration with Vision Distribution, Amazon Prime Video, Sky

Supported by MIC, Regione Campania, Campania Film, Commission Regione Lazio

Click HERE for the full selection of Giornate degli Autori 2021.