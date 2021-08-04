Connecting Cottbus WIP Calls for Projects

COTTBUS: The 23rd edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus, which will be held this year 3-5 November as a hybrid event, is accepting projects in production or post-production for cocoWIP until 18 August 2021.

The projects need to be related to Eastern Europe in subject or production context. More information about submissions can be found at https://www.connecting-cottbus.de/submissions



The cocoWIP section is collaborating with the German post-production studio D-FACTO MOTION, which will sponsor the D-Facto Motion WIP Award of 35,000 EUR in-kind services plus 5,000 EUR granted for additional expenses.