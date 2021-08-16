Films from FNE Partner Countries among FIPRESCI Grand Prix Finalists

The other two finalists are Nomadland by Chloé Zhao and Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg.
Quo Vadis, Aida? is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway. It was produced by Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in coproduction with coop99 filmproduktion (Austria), Digital Cube (Romania), N279 (the Netherlands), Razor Film (Germany), Extreme Emotions (Poland), Indie Prod, Torden Film (Norway), TRT, ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
The German/Georgian coproduction What Do We See When We Look at the Sky was produced by DFFB in coproduction with Sakdoc .
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn was produced by microFILM (Romania) in coproduction with Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), endorfilm (Czech Republic) and Kinorama (Croatia).