16-08-2021

Films from FNE Partner Countries among FIPRESCI Grand Prix Finalists

    Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić

    BERLIN: Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Zbanic, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky by Alexandre Koberidze and Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude are among the five finalists competing for the FIPRESCI Grand Prix – Best Film of 2021, which will be announced at the opening gala of the San Sebastian FF on 17 September 2021.

    What Do We See When We Look at the Sky by Alexander KoberidzeThe other two finalists are Nomadland by Chloé Zhao and Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg.

    Quo Vadis, Aida? is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway. It was produced by Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in coproduction with coop99 filmproduktion (Austria), Digital Cube (Romania), N279 (the Netherlands), Razor Film (Germany), Extreme Emotions (Poland), Indie Prod, Torden Film (Norway), TRT,  ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

    Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu JudeThe German/Georgian coproduction What Do We See When We Look at the Sky was produced by DFFB in coproduction with Sakdoc .

    Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn was produced by microFILM (Romania) in coproduction with Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), endorfilm (Czech Republic) and  Kinorama (Croatia).

     

