FIPRESCI Votes Nomadland Best Film of 2021

BERLIN: The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has voted Chloé Zhao's Oscar winner Nomadland as the best film of 2021. The FIPRESCI Grand Prix will be handed out on 17 September 2021 during the opening gala of the 69th San Sebastian Festival.

Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Zbanic, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky by Alexandre Koberidze and Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude were among the five finalists alongside Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg.

Quo Vadis, Aida? is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway. It was produced by Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in coproduction with coop99 filmproduktion (Austria), Digital Cube (Romania), N279 (the Netherlands), Razor Film (Germany), Extreme Emotions (Poland), Indie Prod, Torden Film (Norway), TRT, ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The German/Georgian coproduction What Do We See When We Look at the Sky was produced by DFFB in coproduction with Sakdoc .

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn was produced by microFILM (Romania) in coproduction with Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), endorfilm (Czech Republic) and Kinorama (Croatia).