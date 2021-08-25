Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for European Film Awards Feature and Documentary Competitions

BERLIN: Sixteen feature films and three documentaries from FNE partner countries have been included in part one of the Feature Film Selection and Documentary Film Selection, respectively, for the European Film Awards 2021.

The first part of the Feature Film Selection has 40 titles and the Documentary Film Selection has 15 titles. More films than ever have been selected in 2021, according to the European Film Academy (EFA).

More feature films will be announced in September 2021.

The over 4,000 members of the EFA will vote for the nominations in the feature film categories European Film, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenwriter as well as for the European Documentary.

Based on the votes of all members, the nominations will be made public on 9 November 2021 during the Seville European Film Festival in Spain. An eight-member jury will decide on the award recipients in the categories European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Make-up & Hair, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effects.

Click HERE to see the first part of the Feature Film Selection

Click HERE to see the Documentary Selection