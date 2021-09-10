European Heritage Days to Celebrate Inclusive and Diverse Heritage

STRASBOURG: The 2021 European Heritage Days will celebrate Inclusive and Diverse Heritage by events held by participating countries mostly in September and October 2021. The event has been a joint initiative of the Council of Europe, which is currently presided over by Slovenia, and the European Commission since 1999.

After a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Heritage Days will celebrate the re-opening of heritage sites and will offer everyone an opportunity to meet and share.

“The European Heritage Days contribute to building bridges by celebrating the richness of European cultural heritage and they provide us with a valuable opportunity to explore and celebrate the mosaic of cultures from which Europe is built”, said Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

The programme will include exhibitions, workshops, performances, guided tours and many other activities.

Two European cross-frontier co-operation initiatives are also being implemented to promote inclusion and diversity: Heritage, Women’s Legacy led by Spain in partnership with France, Italy, Romania, Slovenia and England, and Our Queer Cultural Heritage, led by Scotland in collaboration with partners in Germany and the Ukraine.

