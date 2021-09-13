13-09-2021

FNE at Venice 2021: Venice Prize Winners: Happening Wins Golden Lion

    FNE at Venice 2021: Venice Prize Winners: Happening Wins Golden Lion credit: La Biennale di Venezia, photo: ASAC - Andrea Avezz

    VENICE: French director Audrey Diwan was awarded the top prize for her film Happening / L’Évenment in the main competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival, which took place from 1 to 11 September 2021.

    In the Orizzonti Competition the top prize for Best Film went to Pilgrims (Lithuania) directed by Laurynas Bareiša and produced by After School. Peter Kerekes and Ivan Ostrochovský picked up the award for Best Screenplay for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine) directed by Peter Kerekes, in the Orizzonti section. Romania scored with The Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis prize for Best Debut, which went to Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania) directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark. The film also won Best Screenplay in the Venice Days section. Also awarded in Venice Days was Kaltrina Kranisqi for Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia). She shared the Best Director award ex-aequo with Ekaterina Selenkina for Detours (Russia, Netherlands).

    The Polish/Czech/French coproduction Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów directed by Jan P. Matuszyński and produced by Aurum Film scored a slot in the main competition lineup and while it did not take home any awards it garnered considerable critical attention and has been selected as the Polish entry for the Oscars. You can see the FNE TV interview with the director Jan P. Matuszyński HERE.

    The international critics organisation FIPRESCI gave its top award for Best Film in the Main Competition to Happening / L’Evenement (France) directed by Audrey Diwan and the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Orizzonti and Parallel Sections went to Zalava (Iran) directed by Arsalan Amiri.

    FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the sixth time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE

    Here is the full list of award winners:

    78th Venice Main Competition

    Golden Lion Best Film
    Happening / L’Evenement (France)
    Directed by by Audrey Diwan

    Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
    The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Best Director
    Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog (New Zealand, Australia)

    Coppa Volpi
    Best Actress
    Penélope Cruz for her role in Parallel Mothers / Madres Paralelas (Spain)
    Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

    Coppa Volpi
    Best Actor
    John Arcilla for his role in On The Job: The Missing 8 (Philippines)
    Directed by Erik Matti

    Best Screenplay
    Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter (Greece, USA, UK, Israel)
    Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Special Jury Prize
    Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    Marcello Mastroianni Award
    Best Young Actor or Actress
    Filippo Scotti for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Orizzonti

    Best Film
    Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)
    Award for Pilgrims, credit: La Biennale di Venezia, photo: ASAC - Andrea AvezzDirected by Laurynas Bareiša
    Produced by After School
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Best Director
    Éric Gravel for Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)

    Special Jury Prize
    El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, France, Qatar, Switzerland)
    Directed by Kiro Russo

    Best Acress
    Laure Calamy for her role in Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)
    Directed by Éric Gravel

    Best Actor
    Piseth Chhun for his role in While Building / Bodeng Sar (Cambodia, France, China, Qatar)
    Directed by Kavich Neang

    Best Screenplay
    Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovský for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by endorfilm, Hypermarket Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Best Short Film
    The Bones / Los Huesos (Chile)
    Directed by Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña

    Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2021
    Fall of the Ibis King (Ireland)
    Directed by Josh O’Caoimh, Mikai Geronimo (Ireland)

    The Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis
    Venice Award for a Debut
    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
    Produced by Axel Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    Giornate Degli Autori

    Venice VR Expanded
    Grand Jury Prize
    Goliath: Playing With Reality (UK, France)
    Directed by Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

    Best VR Experience for Interactive Content (France, Germany, Luxembourg)
    Le Bal De Paris De
    Directed by Blanci Li

    Best VR Story
    Eng of Night (Denmark, France)
    Directed by by David Adler

    Orizzonti Extra

    Armani Beauty Audience Award
    The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic / Sokea mies, joka ei halunnut nähdä Titanicia (Finland)
    Directed by Teemu Nikki

    Collateral Awards

    ARCA CinemaGiovani Award / ARCA CinemaGiovani
    Best Film of Venezia 78
    Happening / L’Evenement (France)
    Directed by by Audrey Diwan

    Best Italian Film in Venice
    The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Authors under 40 Award
    Dedicated to the director Valentina Pedicini by Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso

    Best Director
    Kaltrina Kranisqi for Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
    Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
    Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
    Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of Northern Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

    ex aequo
    Ekaterina Selenkina for Detours (Russia, Netherlands)

    Best screenplay
    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Stan

    Brian Award / UAAR (Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti)
    Happening / L’Evenement (France)
    Directed by by Audrey Diwan

    Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group
    For the winner of the Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film

    CICT - UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award | Conseil International du Cinéma, de la Télévision et de la Communication Audiovisuelle (CICT-UNESCO)
    Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Mohamed Diab

    Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale
    The Stranger / Al Barig (Syria, Germany, Palestine, Qatar)
    Directed by Amer Fakher Eldin
    ex aequo
    Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kaltrina Kranisqi

    Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation
    El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, France, Qatar, Switzerland)
    Directed by Kiro Russo

    Special Mention
    Costa Brava (Lebanon, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Qatar)
    Directed by Mounia Akl

    Special Mention
    7 Prisoners / 7 Prigionieri (Brazil)
    Directed by Alexandre Moratto
    ex aequo
    Éric Gravel for Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)

    Fanheart3 Award / Associazione Fanheart3

    Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film
    Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Nave d’Argento for Best OTP
    Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (USA)
    Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

    VR Fan Experience
    Knot: A Trilogy (UK)
    Directed by Glen Neath and  David Rosenberg

    Special Mention
    Old Henry (USA)
    Directed by Potsy Ponciroli

    FEDIC Award /  Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub

    Best Film
    Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    Special Mention FEDIC
    The Girl Flew / La Ragazza Ha Volato (Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Wilma Labate

    Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film
    Notte Romana (Italy)
    Directed by Valerio Ferrara

    FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics)
    Happening / L’Evenement (France)
    Directed by by Audrey Diwan

    Best Film Orizzonti and parallel sections
    Zalava (Iran)
    Directed by Arsalan Amiri

    Francesco Pasinetti Award / Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani

    Best Film
    The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Best Actor
    Toni Servillo for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    and in The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)
    Directed by Mario Martone

    and in Ariaferma (Italy, Switzerland)
    Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

    Best Actress
    Teresa Saponangelo for her role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    GdA Director’s Award  / Giornate degli Autori
    Imaculat (Romania)
    Award for Immaculate, credit: La Biennale di Venezia, photo: ASAC - Andrea AvezzDirected by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark

    Europa Cinemas Label Award / Giornate degli Autori
    Californie (Italy)
    Directed by Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman

    BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People's Choice Award  / Giornate degli Autori
    Private Desert / Deserto Particular (Brazil, Portugal)
    Directed by Aly Muritiba

    Green Drop Award / Green Cross Italia
    Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    HFPA Award | HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
    Young directors the four films of the Biennale College Cinema

    10th INTERFILM Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue
    Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Mohamed Diab

    Lanterna Magica Award / Associazione Nazionale C.G.S
    Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Mohamed Diab

    Leoncino d'Oro Award  / Agiscuola, UNICEF
    Freaks Out (Italy, Beligum)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Cinema for UNICEF
    La Caja (Mexico, USA)
    Directed by Lorenzo Vigas

    Lizzani Award / ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici)
    Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award  / Associazione Culturale Magna Grecia Eventi
    Mario Matone and Toni Servillo for The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)
    Directed by Mario Martone

    Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie /  i diritti degli artisti; in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani

    Best New Young Actor
    Filippo Scotti for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Best New Young Actress
    Aurora Giovinazzo for her role in Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Ass.ne Culturale Articolo 9 Cultura and Spettacolo e SAS Cinema

    Best Visual Effects
    Maurizio Corridori for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Best Gaffer
    Loris Felici for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Best Camera Operator
    Luca Massa for Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    Best Costume Tailoring
    Tirelli for The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)
    Directed by Mario Martone

    Queer Lion Award / Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion
    The Last Chapter / La Derniere Séance (Italy, France)
    Directed by Gianluca Matarrese

    RB Casting Award / RB Casting
    Aurora Giovinazzo for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Sfera 1932 Award / Consorzio Venezia e il suo Lido e Seguso Vetri d’Arte - Murano dal 1397
    La Caja (Mexico, USA)
    Directed by Lorenzo Vigas

    Grand Prize Venice International Film Critic’s Week / Venice International Film Critics Week
    Zalava (Iran)
    Directed by Arsalan Amiri

    Verona Film Club Award / Venice International Film Critics Week
    Erasing Frank (Hungary)
    Directed by Gàbor Fabricius

    Mario Serandrei / Venice International Film Critics Week
    They Carry Death / Eles Transportan A Morte (Spain, Colombia)
    Directed by Helena Girón and Samuel M. Delgado

    Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2021 / Venice International Film Critics Week
    Inchei (Italy)
    Directed by Federico Demattè

    Award for Best Director SIC@SIC 2021 / Venice International Film Critics Week
    Inchei (Italy)
    Directed by Federico Demattè

    Award for Best Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020 / Venice International Film Critics Week
    L’Incanto (Italy)
    Directed by Chiara Caterina

    SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication)
    Un Autre Monde (France)
    Directed by Stéphane Brizé

    Special Mention
    The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Smithers Foundation Award Ambassador of Hope / Smithers Foundation
    Life of Crime 1984-2020 (USA)
    Directed by Jon Alpert

    Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award” XI edition / Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cerca lavoro)

    Best Italian Film
    Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Best Foreign Film
    7 Prisoners / 7 Prigionieri (Brazil)
    Directed by Alexandre Moratto

    Premio Soundtrack Stars Award / Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani
    Best Soundtrack
    Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Lifetime Achievement Award
    Ornella Vanoni

    Special Mention
    Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (USA)
    Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

    Premio UNIMED | UNIMED (Unione delle Università del Mediterraneo)
    The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Premio Fair Play al Cinema - Vivere da Sportivi | Associazione Vivere da Sportivi
    Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    Special Mention
    The Card Counter (USA, UK, China)
    Directed by Paul Schrader

