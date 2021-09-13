FNE at Venice 2021: Venice Prize Winners: Happening Wins Golden Lion

In the Orizzonti Competition the top prize for Best Film went to Pilgrims (Lithuania) directed by Laurynas Bareiša and produced by After School. Peter Kerekes and Ivan Ostrochovský picked up the award for Best Screenplay for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine) directed by Peter Kerekes, in the Orizzonti section. Romania scored with The Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis prize for Best Debut, which went to Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania) directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark. The film also won Best Screenplay in the Venice Days section. Also awarded in Venice Days was Kaltrina Kranisqi for Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia). She shared the Best Director award ex-aequo with Ekaterina Selenkina for Detours (Russia, Netherlands).
The Polish/Czech/French coproduction Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów directed by Jan P. Matuszyński and produced by Aurum Film scored a slot in the main competition lineup and while it did not take home any awards it garnered considerable critical attention and has been selected as the Polish entry for the Oscars. You can see the FNE TV interview with the director Jan P. Matuszyński HERE.
The international critics organisation FIPRESCI gave its top award for Best Film in the Main Competition to Happening / L’Evenement (France) directed by Audrey Diwan and the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Orizzonti and Parallel Sections went to Zalava (Iran) directed by Arsalan Amiri.
FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the sixth time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE.
Here is the full list of award winners:
78th Venice Main Competition
Golden Lion Best Film
Happening / L’Evenement (France)
Directed by by Audrey Diwan
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Best Director
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog (New Zealand, Australia)
Coppa Volpi
Best Actress
Penélope Cruz for her role in Parallel Mothers / Madres Paralelas (Spain)
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Coppa Volpi
Best Actor
John Arcilla for his role in On The Job: The Missing 8 (Philippines)
Directed by Erik Matti
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter (Greece, USA, UK, Israel)
Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal
Special Jury Prize
Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
Marcello Mastroianni Award
Best Young Actor or Actress
Filippo Scotti for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Orizzonti
Best Film
Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
Produced by After School
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Director
Éric Gravel for Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)
Special Jury Prize
El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, France, Qatar, Switzerland)
Directed by Kiro Russo
Best Acress
Laure Calamy for her role in Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)
Directed by Éric Gravel
Best Actor
Piseth Chhun for his role in While Building / Bodeng Sar (Cambodia, France, China, Qatar)
Directed by Kavich Neang
Best Screenplay
Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovský for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by endorfilm, Hypermarket Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
Best Short Film
The Bones / Los Huesos (Chile)
Directed by Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña
Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2021
Fall of the Ibis King (Ireland)
Directed by Josh O’Caoimh, Mikai Geronimo (Ireland)
The Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis
Venice Award for a Debut
Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
Produced by Axel Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Giornate Degli Autori
Venice VR Expanded
Grand Jury Prize
Goliath: Playing With Reality (UK, France)
Directed by Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla
Best VR Experience for Interactive Content (France, Germany, Luxembourg)
Le Bal De Paris De
Directed by Blanci Li
Best VR Story
Eng of Night (Denmark, France)
Directed by by David Adler
Orizzonti Extra
Armani Beauty Audience Award
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic / Sokea mies, joka ei halunnut nähdä Titanicia (Finland)
Directed by Teemu Nikki
Collateral Awards
ARCA CinemaGiovani Award / ARCA CinemaGiovani
Best Film of Venezia 78
Happening / L’Evenement (France)
Directed by by Audrey Diwan
Best Italian Film in Venice
The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Authors under 40 Award
Dedicated to the director Valentina Pedicini by Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso
Best Director
Kaltrina Kranisqi for Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of Northern Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina
ex aequo
Ekaterina Selenkina for Detours (Russia, Netherlands)
Best screenplay
Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan
Brian Award / UAAR (Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti)
Happening / L’Evenement (France)
Directed by by Audrey Diwan
Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group
For the winner of the Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film
CICT - UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award | Conseil International du Cinéma, de la Télévision et de la Communication Audiovisuelle (CICT-UNESCO)
Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Mohamed Diab
Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale
The Stranger / Al Barig (Syria, Germany, Palestine, Qatar)
Directed by Amer Fakher Eldin
ex aequo
Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kaltrina Kranisqi
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation
El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, France, Qatar, Switzerland)
Directed by Kiro Russo
Special Mention
Costa Brava (Lebanon, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Qatar)
Directed by Mounia Akl
Special Mention
7 Prisoners / 7 Prigionieri (Brazil)
Directed by Alexandre Moratto
ex aequo
Éric Gravel for Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)
Fanheart3 Award / Associazione Fanheart3
Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film
Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Nave d’Argento for Best OTP
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (USA)
Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour
VR Fan Experience
Knot: A Trilogy (UK)
Directed by Glen Neath and David Rosenberg
Special Mention
Old Henry (USA)
Directed by Potsy Ponciroli
FEDIC Award / Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub
Best Film
Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
Special Mention FEDIC
The Girl Flew / La Ragazza Ha Volato (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Wilma Labate
Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film
Notte Romana (Italy)
Directed by Valerio Ferrara
FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics)
Happening / L’Evenement (France)
Directed by by Audrey Diwan
Best Film Orizzonti and parallel sections
Zalava (Iran)
Directed by Arsalan Amiri
Francesco Pasinetti Award / Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani
Best Film
The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Best Actor
Toni Servillo for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
and in The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)
Directed by Mario Martone
and in Ariaferma (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo
Best Actress
Teresa Saponangelo for her role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
GdA Director’s Award / Giornate degli Autori
Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark
Europa Cinemas Label Award / Giornate degli Autori
Californie (Italy)
Directed by Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman
BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People's Choice Award / Giornate degli Autori
Private Desert / Deserto Particular (Brazil, Portugal)
Directed by Aly Muritiba
Green Drop Award / Green Cross Italia
Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
HFPA Award | HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
Young directors the four films of the Biennale College Cinema
10th INTERFILM Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue
Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Mohamed Diab
Lanterna Magica Award / Associazione Nazionale C.G.S
Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Mohamed Diab
Leoncino d'Oro Award / Agiscuola, UNICEF
Freaks Out (Italy, Beligum)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Cinema for UNICEF
La Caja (Mexico, USA)
Directed by Lorenzo Vigas
Lizzani Award / ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici)
Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award / Associazione Culturale Magna Grecia Eventi
Mario Matone and Toni Servillo for The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)
Directed by Mario Martone
Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie / i diritti degli artisti; in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani
Best New Young Actor
Filippo Scotti for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Best New Young Actress
Aurora Giovinazzo for her role in Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Ass.ne Culturale Articolo 9 Cultura and Spettacolo e SAS Cinema
Best Visual Effects
Maurizio Corridori for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Best Gaffer
Loris Felici for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Best Camera Operator
Luca Massa for Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
Best Costume Tailoring
Tirelli for The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)
Directed by Mario Martone
Queer Lion Award / Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion
The Last Chapter / La Derniere Séance (Italy, France)
Directed by Gianluca Matarrese
RB Casting Award / RB Casting
Aurora Giovinazzo for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Sfera 1932 Award / Consorzio Venezia e il suo Lido e Seguso Vetri d’Arte - Murano dal 1397
La Caja (Mexico, USA)
Directed by Lorenzo Vigas
Grand Prize Venice International Film Critic’s Week / Venice International Film Critics Week
Zalava (Iran)
Directed by Arsalan Amiri
Verona Film Club Award / Venice International Film Critics Week
Erasing Frank (Hungary)
Directed by Gàbor Fabricius
Mario Serandrei / Venice International Film Critics Week
They Carry Death / Eles Transportan A Morte (Spain, Colombia)
Directed by Helena Girón and Samuel M. Delgado
Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2021 / Venice International Film Critics Week
Inchei (Italy)
Directed by Federico Demattè
Award for Best Director SIC@SIC 2021 / Venice International Film Critics Week
Inchei (Italy)
Directed by Federico Demattè
Award for Best Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020 / Venice International Film Critics Week
L’Incanto (Italy)
Directed by Chiara Caterina
SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication)
Un Autre Monde (France)
Directed by Stéphane Brizé
Special Mention
The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Smithers Foundation Award Ambassador of Hope / Smithers Foundation
Life of Crime 1984-2020 (USA)
Directed by Jon Alpert
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award” XI edition / Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cerca lavoro)
Best Italian Film
Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Best Foreign Film
7 Prisoners / 7 Prigionieri (Brazil)
Directed by Alexandre Moratto
Premio Soundtrack Stars Award / Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani
Best Soundtrack
Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ornella Vanoni
Special Mention
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (USA)
Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour
Premio UNIMED | UNIMED (Unione delle Università del Mediterraneo)
The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Premio Fair Play al Cinema - Vivere da Sportivi | Associazione Vivere da Sportivi
Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
Special Mention
The Card Counter (USA, UK, China)
Directed by Paul Schrader