FNE at Venice 2021: Venice Prize Winners: Happening Wins Golden Lion

VENICE: French director Audrey Diwan was awarded the top prize for her film Happening / L’Évenment in the main competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival, which took place from 1 to 11 September 2021.

In the Orizzonti Competition the top prize for Best Film went to Pilgrims (Lithuania) directed by Laurynas Bareiša and produced by After School. Peter Kerekes and Ivan Ostrochovský picked up the award for Best Screenplay for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine) directed by Peter Kerekes, in the Orizzonti section. Romania scored with The Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis prize for Best Debut, which went to Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania) directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark. The film also won Best Screenplay in the Venice Days section. Also awarded in Venice Days was Kaltrina Kranisqi for Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia). She shared the Best Director award ex-aequo with Ekaterina Selenkina for Detours (Russia, Netherlands).

The Polish/Czech/French coproduction Leave No Traces / Żeby nie było śladów directed by Jan P. Matuszyński and produced by Aurum Film scored a slot in the main competition lineup and while it did not take home any awards it garnered considerable critical attention and has been selected as the Polish entry for the Oscars. You can see the FNE TV interview with the director Jan P. Matuszyński HERE.

The international critics organisation FIPRESCI gave its top award for Best Film in the Main Competition to Happening / L’Evenement (France) directed by Audrey Diwan and the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Orizzonti and Parallel Sections went to Zalava (Iran) directed by Arsalan Amiri.

FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the sixth time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE.

Here is the full list of award winners:

78th Venice Main Competition

Golden Lion Best Film

Happening / L’Evenement (France)

Directed by by Audrey Diwan

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize

The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Best Director

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog (New Zealand, Australia)

Coppa Volpi

Best Actress

Penélope Cruz for her role in Parallel Mothers / Madres Paralelas (Spain)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Coppa Volpi

Best Actor

John Arcilla for his role in On The Job: The Missing 8 (Philippines)

Directed by Erik Matti

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter (Greece, USA, UK, Israel)

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Special Jury Prize

Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

Marcello Mastroianni Award

Best Young Actor or Actress

Filippo Scotti for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Orizzonti

Best Film

Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Director

Éric Gravel for Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)

Special Jury Prize

El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, France, Qatar, Switzerland)

Directed by Kiro Russo

Best Acress

Laure Calamy for her role in Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)

Directed by Éric Gravel

Best Actor

Piseth Chhun for his role in While Building / Bodeng Sar (Cambodia, France, China, Qatar)

Directed by Kavich Neang

Best Screenplay

Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovský for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by endorfilm, Hypermarket Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Best Short Film

The Bones / Los Huesos (Chile)

Directed by Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña

Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2021

Fall of the Ibis King (Ireland)

Directed by Josh O’Caoimh, Mikai Geronimo (Ireland)

The Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis

Venice Award for a Debut

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Giornate Degli Autori

Venice VR Expanded

Grand Jury Prize

Goliath: Playing With Reality (UK, France)

Directed by Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

Best VR Experience for Interactive Content (France, Germany, Luxembourg)

Le Bal De Paris De

Directed by Blanci Li

Best VR Story

Eng of Night (Denmark, France)

Directed by by David Adler

Orizzonti Extra

Armani Beauty Audience Award

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic / Sokea mies, joka ei halunnut nähdä Titanicia (Finland)

Directed by Teemu Nikki

Collateral Awards

ARCA CinemaGiovani Award / ARCA CinemaGiovani

Best Film of Venezia 78

Happening / L’Evenement (France)

Directed by by Audrey Diwan

Best Italian Film in Venice

The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Authors under 40 Award

Dedicated to the director Valentina Pedicini by Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso

Best Director

Kaltrina Kranisqi for Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)

Produced by Isstra Creative Factory

Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio

Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of Northern Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

ex aequo

Ekaterina Selenkina for Detours (Russia, Netherlands)

Best screenplay

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan

Brian Award / UAAR (Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti)

Happening / L’Evenement (France)

Directed by by Audrey Diwan

Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group

For the winner of the Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film

CICT - UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award | Conseil International du Cinéma, de la Télévision et de la Communication Audiovisuelle (CICT-UNESCO)

Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Mohamed Diab

Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale

The Stranger / Al Barig (Syria, Germany, Palestine, Qatar)

Directed by Amer Fakher Eldin

ex aequo

Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera Andrron Detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kaltrina Kranisqi

Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation

El Gran Movimiento (Bolivia, France, Qatar, Switzerland)

Directed by Kiro Russo

Special Mention

Costa Brava (Lebanon, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Qatar)

Directed by Mounia Akl

Special Mention

7 Prisoners / 7 Prigionieri (Brazil)

Directed by Alexandre Moratto

ex aequo

Éric Gravel for Full Time / A Plein Temps (France)

Fanheart3 Award / Associazione Fanheart3

Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film

Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Nave d’Argento for Best OTP

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (USA)

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

VR Fan Experience

Knot: A Trilogy (UK)

Directed by Glen Neath and David Rosenberg

Special Mention

Old Henry (USA)

Directed by Potsy Ponciroli

FEDIC Award / Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub

Best Film

Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

Special Mention FEDIC

The Girl Flew / La Ragazza Ha Volato (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Wilma Labate

Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film

Notte Romana (Italy)

Directed by Valerio Ferrara

FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics)

Happening / L’Evenement (France)

Directed by by Audrey Diwan

Best Film Orizzonti and parallel sections

Zalava (Iran)

Directed by Arsalan Amiri

Francesco Pasinetti Award / Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani

Best Film

The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Best Actor

Toni Servillo for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

and in The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)

Directed by Mario Martone

and in Ariaferma (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

Best Actress

Teresa Saponangelo for her role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

GdA Director’s Award / Giornate degli Autori

Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark

Europa Cinemas Label Award / Giornate degli Autori

Californie (Italy)

Directed by Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman

BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People's Choice Award / Giornate degli Autori

Private Desert / Deserto Particular (Brazil, Portugal)

Directed by Aly Muritiba

Green Drop Award / Green Cross Italia

Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

HFPA Award | HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

Young directors the four films of the Biennale College Cinema

10th INTERFILM Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue

Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Mohamed Diab

Lanterna Magica Award / Associazione Nazionale C.G.S

Amira (Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Mohamed Diab

Leoncino d'Oro Award / Agiscuola, UNICEF

Freaks Out (Italy, Beligum)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Cinema for UNICEF

La Caja (Mexico, USA)

Directed by Lorenzo Vigas

Lizzani Award / ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici)

Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award / Associazione Culturale Magna Grecia Eventi

Mario Matone and Toni Servillo for The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)

Directed by Mario Martone

Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie / i diritti degli artisti; in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani

Best New Young Actor

Filippo Scotti for his role in The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Best New Young Actress

Aurora Giovinazzo for her role in Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Ass.ne Culturale Articolo 9 Cultura and Spettacolo e SAS Cinema

Best Visual Effects

Maurizio Corridori for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Best Gaffer

Loris Felici for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Best Camera Operator

Luca Massa for Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

Best Costume Tailoring

Tirelli for The King of Laughter (Italy, Spain)

Directed by Mario Martone

Queer Lion Award / Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion

The Last Chapter / La Derniere Séance (Italy, France)

Directed by Gianluca Matarrese

RB Casting Award / RB Casting

Aurora Giovinazzo for Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Sfera 1932 Award / Consorzio Venezia e il suo Lido e Seguso Vetri d’Arte - Murano dal 1397

La Caja (Mexico, USA)

Directed by Lorenzo Vigas

Grand Prize Venice International Film Critic’s Week / Venice International Film Critics Week

Zalava (Iran)

Directed by Arsalan Amiri

Verona Film Club Award / Venice International Film Critics Week

Erasing Frank (Hungary)

Directed by Gàbor Fabricius

Mario Serandrei / Venice International Film Critics Week

They Carry Death / Eles Transportan A Morte (Spain, Colombia)

Directed by Helena Girón and Samuel M. Delgado

Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2021 / Venice International Film Critics Week

Inchei (Italy)

Directed by Federico Demattè

Award for Best Director SIC@SIC 2021 / Venice International Film Critics Week

Inchei (Italy)

Directed by Federico Demattè

Award for Best Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020 / Venice International Film Critics Week

L’Incanto (Italy)

Directed by Chiara Caterina

SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication)

Un Autre Monde (France)

Directed by Stéphane Brizé

Special Mention

The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Smithers Foundation Award Ambassador of Hope / Smithers Foundation

Life of Crime 1984-2020 (USA)

Directed by Jon Alpert

Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award” XI edition / Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cerca lavoro)

Best Italian Film

Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Best Foreign Film

7 Prisoners / 7 Prigionieri (Brazil)

Directed by Alexandre Moratto

Premio Soundtrack Stars Award / Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani

Best Soundtrack

Freaks Out (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ornella Vanoni

Special Mention

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (USA)

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Premio UNIMED | UNIMED (Unione delle Università del Mediterraneo)

The Hand of God / E Stata La Mano Di Dio (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Premio Fair Play al Cinema - Vivere da Sportivi | Associazione Vivere da Sportivi

Il Buco (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

Special Mention

The Card Counter (USA, UK, China)

Directed by Paul Schrader