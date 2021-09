connecting cottbus 2021 Announces Lineup

COTTBUS: The 23rd edition of connecting cottbus ( coco ), the East-West coproduction market at FilmFestival Cottbus , will be held in a hybrid format 3-5 November 2021. The selection of projects in development and works in progress includes 19 projects.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European coproduction can apply to attend as potential partners by 17 October 2021.



cocoPITCH Selected Projects 2021:

Bikechess (France, Kazakhstan)

Directed by Assel Aushakimova

The Bomber (Latvia), Midpoint - coco Award (Midpoint Feature Launch)

Directed by Pauls Ķesteris

Produced by Film Office Latvia

China Sea (Lithuania)

Directed by Jurgis Matulevičius

Produced by Film Jam

Happiness (Poland)

Directed by Marta Minorowicz

Produced by IKH Pictures Production

Hysteria (Russia), Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus

Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovsky

Ortalan (Ukraine)

Directed by Nariman Aliev

She (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Produced by Harine Films

Smaragda (Cyprus)

Directed by Emilios Avraam

Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films

This Beautiful Night (Turkey)

Directed by Ozan Yoleri

Tundra Blues (Russia)

Directed by Andrey Redkin

Virgins (Croatia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Dora Šustić

Produced by Antitalent, List Production

The Ways We Look at the Sun (Romania), Transilvania Pitch Stop - coco Award

Directed by Ioana Țurcan

Produced by Studioset Production, Anchor Films

We Haven’t Met until This Summer (Belarus, Russia, Poland)

Directed by Darya Zhuk

Produced by Kairos Films, Exteme Emotions

The White Mare (Slovakia)

Directed by Teodor Kuhn

Produced by Filmaari

cocoWIP Selected Projects 2021:

Air Blue Silk (Georgia)

Directed by Irine Jordania

Produced by Parachute Films

The Art of Falling (Bulgaria)

Directed by Orlin Milchev

Produced by Geopoly



Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Liuben (Spain, Bulgaria)

Directed by Venci Kostov

Produced by Malas Compañías, Portokal, Balance Media

M (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France)

Directed by Vardan Tozija

Produced by Focus Pocus Films, 4 Film, In My Country Postproduction, Les Contes Modernes

The Word (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Produced by love.FRAME



Click HERE for the press release.