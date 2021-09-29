Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European University Film Award (EUFA) 2021

The nominated films will be viewed and discussed at 26 universities in 26 countries and each institution will select its favourite film. In early December, one student representative from each university will attend a three-day digital deliberation meeting to decide on the overall winner. The winner will then be announced on 8 December 2021, shortly before this year’s European Film Awards Ceremony due on 11 December 2021.
FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES NOMINATED FOR EUFA:
Apples / Mila (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)
Directed by Christos Nikou
Produced by Boo Productions
Coproduced by Lava Films, Perfo Production
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Hellenic Radio & Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada
Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion, Digital Cube, N279, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Torden Film, TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT
Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
Click HERE to see the list of all nominated films.