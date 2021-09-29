Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European University Film Award (EUFA) 2021

BERLIN: The Greek/Polish/Slovenian coproduction Apples by Christos Nikou and Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić, a coproduction involving Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Poland, Norway, Germany, Romania and Turkey, are among the five films nominated for the European University Film Award ( EUFA ) by the European Film Academy and Filmfest Hamburg .

The nominated films will be viewed and discussed at 26 universities in 26 countries and each institution will select its favourite film. In early December, one student representative from each university will attend a three-day digital deliberation meeting to decide on the overall winner. The winner will then be announced on 8 December 2021, shortly before this year’s European Film Awards Ceremony due on 11 December 2021.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES NOMINATED FOR EUFA:

Apples / Mila (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions

Coproduced by Lava Films, Perfo Production

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Hellenic Radio & Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion, Digital Cube, N279, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Torden Film, TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Click HERE to see the list of all nominated films.