WEMW Co-Production Forum 2022 Opens Call for Applications

TRIESTE: Submissions for the 2022 edition of the When East Meets West ( WEMW ) Co-Production Forum, dedicated to documentaries and feature films in development from all over Europe and beyond, are welcome until 30 October 2021. The next edition of WEMW will take place 24-28 January 2022.

Applicants will have the possibility to virtually meet with the WEMW team on 8, 15, 22 and 29 October to discuss projects, share ideas or doubts, or get more information about the event and the submission process.

The next edition of WEMW will mark the start of a brand-new era in the design and planning of the coproduction market. WEMW will include a first module running both on-site in Trieste and online, and a second module available only on the WEMW digital platform.

