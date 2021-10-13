13-10-2021

Films from FNE Partner Countries among Debut Films Nominated for European Film Awards 2021

    Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannsson Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannsson copyright: Go to Sheep

    BERLIN: Georgian/French Beginning by Déa Kulumbegashvili, Icelandic/Swedish/Polish Lamb by Valdimar Johansson and Russian/Polish/Belgian The Whaler Boy by Philipp Yuryev are among the six films nominated for the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, awarded by the European Film Academy to a debut film in 2021.

    The European Discovery 2021 – Prix FIPRESCI will be presented at the 34th European Film Awards Ceremony on 11 December 2021.

    FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES NOMINATED FOR THE EUROPEAN DISCOVERY 2021 – PRIX FIPRESCI:

    Beginning (Georgia, France)
    Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili
    Produced by First Picture
    Coproduced by Zagid Films, O.F.A 
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Centre, JSFL, the Netherlands Film Fonds, Hubert Bals Fund

    Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
    Directed by Valdimar Johansson 
    Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants
    Supported by the Polish Film InstituteCreative-Europe MEDIA

    The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)
    Directed by Philipp Yuryev
    Produced by Rock Films
    Coproduced by Orka Film, Man’s Film Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

