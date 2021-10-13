Films from FNE Partner Countries among Debut Films Nominated for European Film Awards 2021

copyright: Go to Sheep

BERLIN: Georgian/French Beginning by Déa Kulumbegashvili, Icelandic/Swedish/Polish Lamb by Valdimar Johansson and Russian/Polish/Belgian The Whaler Boy by Philipp Yuryev are among the six films nominated for the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, awarded by the European Film Academy to a debut film in 2021.

The European Discovery 2021 – Prix FIPRESCI will be presented at the 34th European Film Awards Ceremony on 11 December 2021.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES NOMINATED FOR THE EUROPEAN DISCOVERY 2021 – PRIX FIPRESCI:

Beginning (Georgia, France)

Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture

Coproduced by Zagid Films, O.F.A

Supported by the Georgian National Film Centre, JSFL, the Netherlands Film Fonds, Hubert Bals Fund

Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Valdimar Johansson

Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative-Europe MEDIA

The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Philipp Yuryev

Produced by Rock Films

Coproduced by Orka Film, Man’s Film Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Click HERE to see all the nominated films.