Films from FNE Partner Countries among Debut Films Nominated for European Film Awards 2021

The European Discovery 2021 – Prix FIPRESCI will be presented at the 34th European Film Awards Ceremony on 11 December 2021.
FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES NOMINATED FOR THE EUROPEAN DISCOVERY 2021 – PRIX FIPRESCI:
Beginning (Georgia, France)
Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture
Coproduced by Zagid Films, O.F.A
Supported by the Georgian National Film Centre, JSFL, the Netherlands Film Fonds, Hubert Bals Fund
Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Valdimar Johansson
Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative-Europe MEDIA
The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Philipp Yuryev
Produced by Rock Films
Coproduced by Orka Film, Man’s Film Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
