When East Meets West Opens Call for First Edition of Slate Market

The WEMW Slate Market & EAVE Consultancies will select five companies that are developing a slate of A/V works and will offer them consultancies on how to build a successful company slate and strategic company planning. The programme combines the EAVE group work method with a series of plenary sessions and individual consultancies focusing on strategic company planning, potential risk evaluation and company diversification.

The deadline for Slate Market, Last Stop Trieste, This Is IT and First Cut Lab is 30 November 2021, while the deadline for First Cut+ is 15 November 2021.

Applications for the WEMW Co-Production Forum are welcome until 30 October 2021.

