East West Golden Arc 2021: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn Wins Top Prize

MOSCOW: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn directed by Radu Jude (Romania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Czech Republic) won the top prize at the third international East West Golden Arc annual prize for films from Eastern Europe and Western Asia. The awards ceremony took place on 25 October 2021 at the newly renovated Khydozhestvenny Cinema, one of the oldest in Russia.

The awards were established by the International Confederation of Filmmakers Unions and take place under the auspices of Rustam Ibragimbekov. Anna Franklin General Director of Film New Europe is one of the original group of cinema experts and historians that established the awards in 2018.

Participating countries include Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, Israel, Kazakhstan, Cyprus, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Poland, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Croatia, Czech Republic

Prize Winners:

Best Feature Film:

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Best Documentary:

collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production

Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany

Best Debut:

Beginning (Georgia, France)

Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture

Coproduced by Zagid Films, O.F.A

Supported by the Georgian National Film Centre, JSFL, the Netherlands Film Fonds, Hubert Bals Fund

Best Director:

Ex-aqueo

Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway, Turkey)

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

and

Andrey Konchalovsky for Dear Comrades! (Russia)

Best Screenplay:

Cristi Puiu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by iadasarecasa, SENSE Production, Cinnamon Films, Film i Väst, Doppelganger, Bord Cadre Films, Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo, Sisters and Brothers Mitevski

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Best Cinematography:

Jurgen Jurges for Dau. Degeneration (Germany)

Directed by Ilya Khrzhanovsky and Ilya Permyakov

Best Art Director:

Nina Vasenina and Sergey Fevralev for The North Wind (Russia)

Directed by Renata Litvinova

Best Music:

Dmitri Shostakovich, Andrey Khrzhanovsky for The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks (Russia)

Directed by Andrei Khrzhanovsky

Best Actor:

Nahuel Perez Biscayart for Persian Lessons (Russia, Belarus, Germany)

Directed by Vadim Perelman

Best Actress:

Jasna Djuricic for Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway, Turkey)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Best Supporting Actor:

Lars Eidinger for Persian Lessons (Russia, Belarus, Germany)

Directed by Vadim Perelman

Best Supporting Actress:

Ex-aqueo

Agathe Bosch for Malmrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

and

Olga Lapshina for The Conference (Russia, Estonia, UK, Italy)

Directed by Ivan I Tverdovsky

Co-produced by Nafta Films (Estonia)