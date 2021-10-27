FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Oscar Candidates from FNE Partner Countries

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022. A shortlist of 15 finalists will be announced on 21 December 2021 and the nominees will be announced on 8 February 2022.
Bosnia and Herzegovina:
The White Fortress / Tabija (Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Igor Drljača
Produced by TimeLapse Pictures
Coproduced by SCCA/pro.ba
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo Canton, Film Fund Bosnia and Herzegovina, Telefilm and Ontario Creates, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Hubert Balls Fund
Bulgaria:
Fear (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivaylo Hristov
Produced by Pro Film
Croatia:
Tereza37
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Produced by Focus Media
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Czech Republic:
Zátopek (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by David Ondříček
Produced by Lucky Man Films
Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production, Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Czech and Slovakian Olympic Committee
Estonia:
On the Water (Estonia)
Directed by Peeter Simm
Produced by Filmivabrik
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Georgia:
Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco, USA)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio and Give Me Liberty Mfg
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation
Hungary:
Post Mortem (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Bergendy
Produced by Szupermodern Studio
Latvia:
The Pit / Bedre (Latvia, Finland)
Directed by Dace Pūce
Produced by Marana Productions
Coproduced by Inland Film Company
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Lithuania:
The Jump (Lithuania, Latvia, France)
Directed by Giedrė Žickytė
Produced by Moonmakers
Coproduced by VFS Films, Faites un Voeu
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia
Malta:
Luzzu (Malta)
Directed by Alex Camilleri
Produced by Noruz Films, Luzzu Ltd, Pellikola, Maborosi Films
Supported by the Malta Film Fund and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta
Montenegro:
After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Ivan Bakrač
Produced by Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film
Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche Productions, Maxima Film, Arizona Productions
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe
North Macedonia:
Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Montenegro)
Directed by Dina Duma
Produced by List Production
Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Film Centre of Montenegro
Poland:
Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund
Romania:
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microfilm
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
Serbia:
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Kepler Film, Tramal Films, SCCA / Pro.ba, Les Films d’Antoine
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages
Slovakia:
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Punkchart films
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
Slovenia:
Sanremo (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Miroslav Mandić
Produced by Filmostovje
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre