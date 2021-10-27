27-10-2021

FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Oscar Candidates from FNE Partner Countries

    Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jude

    WARSAW: See below the full list of FNE partner countries' candidates for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

    The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022. A shortlist of 15 finalists will be announced on 21 December 2021 and the nominees will be announced on 8 February 2022.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina:
    The White Fortress / Tabija (Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Igor Drljača
    Produced by TimeLapse Pictures
    Coproduced by SCCA/pro.ba
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo CantonFilm Fund Bosnia and Herzegovina, Telefilm and Ontario Creates, EurimagesCreative Europe MEDIA, the Hubert Balls Fund

    Bulgaria:
    Fear (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivaylo Hristov
    Produced by Pro Film

    Croatia:
    Tereza37
    Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
    Produced by Focus Media 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Czech Republic:
    Zátopek (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by David Ondříček
    Produced by Lucky Man Films
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Barrandov StudiosOlife EnergyAccolade HoldingALEF NULAInnogy Ceska RepublikaT-mobileSebreAzyl ProductionRozhlas a televízia Slovenska
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Czech and Slovakian Olympic Committee

    Estonia:
    On the Water (Estonia)
    Directed by Peeter Simm
    Produced by Filmivabrik 
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    Georgia:
    Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco, USA)
    Directed by Levan Koguashvili
    Produced by Kino Iberica
    Coproduced by the Georgian Public BroadcasterArt Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio and Give Me Liberty Mfg
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

    Hungary:
    Post Mortem (Hungary)
    Directed by Péter Bergendy
    Produced by Szupermodern Studio

    Latvia:
    The Pit / Bedre (Latvia, Finland)
    Directed by Dace Pūce
    Produced by Marana Productions
    Coproduced by Inland Film Company
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Lithuania:
    The Jump (Lithuania, Latvia, France)
    Directed by Giedrė Žickytė
    Produced by Moonmakers 
    Coproduced by VFS Films, Faites un Voeu
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Malta:
    Luzzu (Malta)
    Directed by Alex Camilleri
    Produced by Noruz Films, Luzzu Ltd, Pellikola, Maborosi Films
    Supported by the Malta Film Fund and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta

    Montenegro:
    After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Ivan Bakrač
    Produced by Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film
    Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche Productions, Maxima Film, Arizona Productions
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

    North Macedonia:
    Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Produced by List Production
    Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Film Centre of Montenegro

    Poland:
    Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    Romania:
    Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by microfilm
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

    Serbia:
    Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
    Directed by Ivan Ikić
    Produced by SENSE Production
    Coproduced by Kepler Film, Tramal Films, SCCA / Pro.ba, Les Films d’Antoine
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema FundCreative Europe - MEDIAEurimages

    Slovakia:
    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Punkchart films
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    Slovenia:
    Sanremo (Slovenia, Italy)
    Directed by Miroslav Mandić
    Produced by Filmostovje 
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

