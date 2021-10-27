FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Oscar Candidates from FNE Partner Countries

WARSAW: See below the full list of FNE partner countries' candidates for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022. A shortlist of 15 finalists will be announced on 21 December 2021 and the nominees will be announced on 8 February 2022.

Bosnia and Herzegovina:

The White Fortress / Tabija (Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Igor Drljača

Produced by TimeLapse Pictures

Coproduced by SCCA/pro.ba

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo Canton, Film Fund Bosnia and Herzegovina, Telefilm and Ontario Creates, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Hubert Balls Fund

Bulgaria:

Fear (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivaylo Hristov

Produced by Pro Film

Croatia:

Tereza37

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Produced by Focus Media

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Czech Republic:

Zátopek (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by David Ondříček

Produced by Lucky Man Films

Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production, Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Czech and Slovakian Olympic Committee

Estonia:

On the Water (Estonia)

Directed by Peeter Simm

Produced by Filmivabrik

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Georgia:

Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco, USA)

Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Kino Iberica

Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio and Give Me Liberty Mfg

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

Hungary:

Post Mortem (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Bergendy

Produced by Szupermodern Studio

Latvia:

The Pit / Bedre (Latvia, Finland)

Directed by Dace Pūce

Produced by Marana Productions

Coproduced by Inland Film Company

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Lithuania:

The Jump (Lithuania, Latvia, France)

Directed by Giedrė Žickytė

Produced by Moonmakers

Coproduced by VFS Films, Faites un Voeu

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Malta:

Luzzu (Malta)

Directed by Alex Camilleri

Produced by Noruz Films, Luzzu Ltd, Pellikola, Maborosi Films

Supported by the Malta Film Fund and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta

Montenegro:

After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Ivan Bakrač

Produced by Artikulacija Film and ABHO Film

Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche Productions, Maxima Film, Arizona Productions

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

North Macedonia:

Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Montenegro)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Film Centre of Montenegro

Poland:

Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

Romania:

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microfilm

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Serbia:

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Kepler Film, Tramal Films, SCCA / Pro.ba, Les Films d’Antoine

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages

Slovakia:

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Punkchart films

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Slovenia:

Sanremo (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Miroslav Mandić

Produced by Filmostovje

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre