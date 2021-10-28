28-10-2021

CICAE Announces Ambassadors for Its 14 November European Arthouse Cinema Day 2021

    PARIS: Director Ildikó Enyedi, actress Valeria Golino, writer-director Jonás Trueba and actor/director Mathieu Amalric, are the ambassadors of the 6th edition of the European Arthouse Cinema Day, set to take place in over 600 cinemas across the world on 14 November 2021.

    The event is organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE) in partnership with Europa Cinemas.

    On the European Arthouse Cinema Day participating cinemas, in collaboration with the CICAE, its national associations and right holders including distributors and sales agents, prepare exclusive programmes with European films, from classics to upcoming titles trough premieres and previews, and supported by special actions including guests, discussions, programmes for young audiences, exhibitions, culinary specialties, or Q&As live streamed.

