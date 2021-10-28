FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2021 Ready to Return to Cinemas

Saving One Who Was Dead by Václav Kadrnka

COTTBUS: Twelve films will compete for the Lubina awards for Best Film, Best Director and Best Acting Performance in the main competition of the 31st FilmFestival Cottbus , which returns to local cinemas from 2 to 7 November 2021. There will also be a digital cinema parallel to the festival and extended until 16 November 2021.

A total of 170 films will screen for the first time in seven venues and on a total of 10 screens. The festival is organising competitions for feature films, short films and films for audiences under 18 years old, while sidebar sections include focus on Slovenia, Poland and Turkey.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

Sughra’s Songs (Azerbaijan, France, Germany)

Directed by Ilgar Najaf

Compartment No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Produced by Aamu Filmcompany

Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films

Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation

Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)

Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Kino Iberica

Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

Looking for Venera (Kosovo, North Macedonia)

Directed by Norika Sefa

Produced by Circle Production

Coproduced by Audio House

The Staffroom (Croatia)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

A Blue Flower (Croatia)

Directed by Zrinko Ogresta

Produced by Produced by Inter Film

Coproduced by Zilion film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

In Limbo (Russia)

Directed by Alexander Hant

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Punkchart films

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Orchestra (Slovenia)

Directed by Matevz Luzar

Produced by Gustav Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Saving One Who Was Dead / Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France)

Directed by Václav Kadrnka

Produced by Sirius Films

Coproduced by Silverart , the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages

Spiral (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Cecilia Felméri

Produced by Inforg M&M Film (Hungary), FocusFox Studio (Hungary), Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)

Supported by the Hungarian Film Fund, Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages