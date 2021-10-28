28-10-2021

FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2021 Ready to Return to Cinemas

    Saving One Who Was Dead by Václav Kadrnka Saving One Who Was Dead by Václav Kadrnka

    COTTBUS: Twelve films will compete for the Lubina awards for Best Film, Best Director and Best Acting Performance in the main competition of the 31st FilmFestival Cottbus, which returns to local cinemas from 2 to 7 November 2021. There will also be a digital cinema parallel to the festival and extended until 16 November 2021.

    A total of 170 films will screen for the first time in seven venues and on a total of 10 screens. The festival is organising competitions for feature films, short films and films for audiences under 18 years old, while sidebar sections include focus on Slovenia, Poland and Turkey.

    FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

    Sughra’s Songs (Azerbaijan, France, Germany)
    Directed by Ilgar Najaf

    Compartment No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
    Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
    Produced by Aamu Filmcompany
    Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films
    Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation

    Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)
    Directed by Levan Koguashvili
    Produced by Kino Iberica
    Coproduced by the Georgian Public BroadcasterArt Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

    Looking for Venera (Kosovo, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Norika Sefa
    Produced by Circle Production
    Coproduced by Audio House

    The Staffroom (Croatia)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    A Blue Flower (Croatia)
    Directed by Zrinko Ogresta
    Produced by Produced by Inter Film
    Coproduced by Zilion film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia

    Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    In Limbo (Russia)
    Directed by Alexander Hant

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Punkchart films
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    Orchestra (Slovenia)
    Directed by Matevz Luzar
    Produced by Gustav Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Saving One Who Was Dead / Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France)
    Directed by Václav Kadrnka
    Produced by Sirius Films
    Coproduced by Silverart , the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages

    Spiral (Hungary, Romania)
    Directed by Cecilia Felméri
    Produced by Inforg M&M Film (Hungary), FocusFox Studio (Hungary), Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)
    Supported by the Hungarian Film FundRomanian Film CentreEurimages

