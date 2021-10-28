FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2021 Ready to Return to Cinemas

A total of 170 films will screen for the first time in seven venues and on a total of 10 screens. The festival is organising competitions for feature films, short films and films for audiences under 18 years old, while sidebar sections include focus on Slovenia, Poland and Turkey.
FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:
Sughra’s Songs (Azerbaijan, France, Germany)
Directed by Ilgar Najaf
Compartment No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
Produced by Aamu Filmcompany
Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films
Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation
Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation
Looking for Venera (Kosovo, North Macedonia)
Directed by Norika Sefa
Produced by Circle Production
Coproduced by Audio House
The Staffroom (Croatia)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
A Blue Flower (Croatia)
Directed by Zrinko Ogresta
Produced by Produced by Inter Film
Coproduced by Zilion film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund
In Limbo (Russia)
Directed by Alexander Hant
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Punkchart films
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
Orchestra (Slovenia)
Directed by Matevz Luzar
Produced by Gustav Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Saving One Who Was Dead / Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France)
Directed by Václav Kadrnka
Produced by Sirius Films
Coproduced by Silverart , the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages
Spiral (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Cecilia Felméri
Produced by Inforg M&M Film (Hungary), FocusFox Studio (Hungary), Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)
Supported by the Hungarian Film Fund, Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages