TRIESTE: The WEMW Co-Production Forum , running on 24 – 28 January 2022, has extended the deadline for submissions until 7 November 2021, as a result of strong interest in the upcoming edition.

Producers from Europe, Canada, the USA and Latin America are eligible to apply with feature films or long documentaries.

WEMW will select 20 projects in development with international coproduction potential and with preferably 5-10% of the total budget in place.

Click HERE for more information.