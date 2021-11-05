connecting cottbus 2021 Announces Winners

The winners were announced on 4 November 2021.
WINNERS:
coco Best Pitch Award:
She (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
Produced by Harine Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (development support), Fixafilm
Producers Network Award:
She (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
Produced by Harine Films
Avanpost Pitch Packaging Award:
Ortalan (Ukraine)
Directed by Nariman Aliev
Produced by ForeFilms
HAVC Project Development Award:
Virgins (Croatia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Dora Šustić
Produced by Antitalent
Coproduced by List Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Center (HAVC)
MIDPOINT Consulting Award:
She (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
Produced by Harine Films
The Ways We Look at the Sun (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Turcan
Produced by Studioset Production
Coproduced by Anchor Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
The White Mare (Slovakia)
Directed by Teodor Kuhn
Produced by Filmaari s.r.o.
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
D-Facto Motion WIP Award:
The Word (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Beata Parkanová
Produced by love.FRAME
Coproduced by AZYL Production, Kijora
