connecting cottbus 2021 Announces Winners

COTTBUS: The Polish project She directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka received the coco Best Pitch Award at the 23rd edition of connecting cottbus ( coco ), the East-West coproduction market of the FilmFestival Cottbus , held in a hybrid format 3-5 November 2021.

The winners were announced on 4 November 2021.

WINNERS:

coco Best Pitch Award:

She (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Produced by Harine Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (development support), Fixafilm

Producers Network Award:

She (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Produced by Harine Films

Avanpost Pitch Packaging Award:

Ortalan (Ukraine)

Directed by Nariman Aliev

Produced by ForeFilms

HAVC Project Development Award:

Virgins (Croatia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Dora Šustić

Produced by Antitalent

Coproduced by List Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Center (HAVC)

MIDPOINT Consulting Award:

She (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Produced by Harine Films

The Ways We Look at the Sun (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Turcan

Produced by Studioset Production

Coproduced by Anchor Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

The White Mare (Slovakia)

Directed by Teodor Kuhn

Produced by Filmaari s.r.o.

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

D-Facto Motion WIP Award:

The Word (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Produced by love.FRAME

Coproduced by AZYL Production, Kijora

