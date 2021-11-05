05-11-2021

connecting cottbus 2021 Announces Winners

    COTTBUS: The Polish project She directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka received the coco Best Pitch Award at the 23rd edition of connecting cottbus (coco), the East-West coproduction market of the FilmFestival Cottbus, held in a hybrid format 3-5 November 2021.

    The winners were announced on 4 November 2021.

    WINNERS:

    coco Best Pitch Award:
    She (Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka  
    Produced by Harine Films
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (development support), Fixafilm

    Producers Network Award:
    She (Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka  
    Produced by Harine Films

    Avanpost Pitch Packaging Award:
    Ortalan (Ukraine)
    Directed by Nariman Aliev
    Produced by ForeFilms

    HAVC Project Development Award:
    Virgins (Croatia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Dora Šustić
    Produced by Antitalent
    Coproduced by List Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Center (HAVC)

    MIDPOINT Consulting Award:

    She (Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka  
    Produced by Harine Films

    The Ways We Look at the Sun (Romania)
    Directed by Ioana Turcan
    Produced by Studioset Production
    Coproduced by Anchor Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    The White Mare (Slovakia)
    Directed by Teodor Kuhn
    Produced by Filmaari s.r.o.
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    D-Facto Motion WIP Award:
    The Word (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia)
    Directed by Beata Parkanová
    Produced by love.FRAME
    Coproduced by AZYL Production, Kijora

