coco 2021 Best Pitch Goes to Poland’s She

COTTBUS: The Best Pitch Award of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus ( coco ) went to the Polish project She presented by director Agnieszka Zwiefka and producer Izabela Igel from Harine Films.

The film takes a cash prize of 1,500 EUR as well as the Producers Network Award, a free accreditation to the Producers Network at the Marché du Film in Cannes 2022. The Best Pitch Award is voted on by the attendees of coco.

This year’s cocoPITCH jury gave the Avanpost Pitch Packaging Award to the Ukrainian period drama Ortalan by director Nariman Aliev and producer Anna Sobolevska (ForeFilms). The Romanian post-production outfit Avanpost will provide the project with in-kind services up to 15,000 EUR.

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre presented the HAVC Project Development Award of 5,000 EUR to Virgins by director Dora Šustić and producer Maja Pek-Brünjes of Antitalent.

The MIDPOINT Consulting Award went to three cocoPITCH projects, each receiving an in-depth script consultancy in two online sessions. The winners, are The Ways We Look at the Sun from Romania, directed by Ioana Țurcan and produced by Ana Maria Pîrvan for Studioset Production and Anchor Films, The White Mare from Slovakia, directed by Teodor Kuhn and produced by Miroslav Gerbel for Filmaari, and Agnieszka Zwiefka's She.

The WIP Award of 35,000 EUR in-kind services plus 5,000 EUR for additional expenses went The Word (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland) by Beata Parkanová. The film is produced by love.FRAME, Azyl, and Kijora.

connecting-cottbus took place 3 – 5 November 2021.

For a full list of the prize winners click HERE.