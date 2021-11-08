FESTIVALS: Peter Kerekes Takes Top Prize at 2021 FilmFestival Cottbus

The festival, with its emphasis on cinema from former Soviet countries, also dedicated its country focus to Slovakia in this year’s edition, pairing cult films of the 1960’s with contemporary films, in honour of the country’s film centennial.
The FIPRESCI prize and the prize of the Ecumenical Jury, as well as the prize for an individual performer, went to Georgian director Levan Koguashvili’s Brighton 4th.
List of Prize Winners:
Best Film:
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Punkchart films
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
Best Director:
Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund
Outstanding Individual Performance:
Levan Tediashvili for Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation
Best Short Film:
Comrade Policeman (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Assel Aushakimova
Best Youth Film:
Youth Topia (Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Dennis Stormer and Marisa Meier
DIALOGUE Prize:
Sarduny (Turkey, Germany)
Directed by Cagil Bocut
FIPRESCI Prize:
Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation
Ecumenical Jury Prize:
Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation
Audience Award:
Compartment No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
Produced by Aamu Filmcompany
Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films
Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation