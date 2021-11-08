FESTIVALS: Peter Kerekes Takes Top Prize at 2021 FilmFestival Cottbus

COTTBUS: Peter Kerekes’s hybrid film 107 Mothers, which weaves documentary into fiction, won the Main Prize of the 31st Cottbus Film Festival , which concluded on 7 November 2021.

The festival, with its emphasis on cinema from former Soviet countries, also dedicated its country focus to Slovakia in this year’s edition, pairing cult films of the 1960’s with contemporary films, in honour of the country’s film centennial.

The FIPRESCI prize and the prize of the Ecumenical Jury, as well as the prize for an individual performer, went to Georgian director Levan Koguashvili’s Brighton 4th.

List of Prize Winners:

Best Film:

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Punkchart films

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Best Director:

Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

Outstanding Individual Performance:

Levan Tediashvili for Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)

Best Short Film:

Comrade Policeman (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Assel Aushakimova

Best Youth Film:

Youth Topia (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Dennis Stormer and Marisa Meier

DIALOGUE Prize:

Sarduny (Turkey, Germany)

Directed by Cagil Bocut

FIPRESCI Prize:

Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)

Ecumenical Jury Prize:

Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)

Audience Award:

Compartment No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Produced by Aamu Filmcompany

Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films

Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation