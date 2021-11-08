08-11-2021

FESTIVALS: Peter Kerekes Takes Top Prize at 2021 FilmFestival Cottbus

    107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes 107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes

    COTTBUS: Peter Kerekes’s hybrid film 107 Mothers, which weaves documentary into fiction, won the Main Prize of the 31st Cottbus Film Festival, which concluded on 7 November 2021.

    The festival, with its emphasis on cinema from former Soviet countries, also dedicated its country focus to Slovakia in this year’s edition, pairing cult films of the 1960’s with contemporary films, in honour of the country’s film centennial.

    The FIPRESCI prize and the prize of the Ecumenical Jury, as well as the prize for an individual performer, went to Georgian director Levan Koguashvili’s Brighton 4th.

    List of Prize Winners:

    Best Film:
    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Punkchart films
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    Best Director:
    Leave No Traces (Poland, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Background films, Arte France Cinéma, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-Cinéma, Canal+, Magiclab, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, the Czech Film Fund

    Outstanding Individual Performance:
    Levan Tediashvili for Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)
    Directed by Levan Koguashvili
    Produced by Kino Iberica
    Coproduced by the Georgian Public BroadcasterArt Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

    Best Short Film:
    Comrade Policeman (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Assel Aushakimova

    Best Youth Film:
    Youth Topia (Switzerland, Germany)
    Directed by Dennis Stormer and Marisa Meier

    DIALOGUE Prize:
    Sarduny (Turkey, Germany)
    Directed by Cagil Bocut

    FIPRESCI Prize:
    Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)
    Directed by Levan Koguashvili
    Produced by Kino Iberica
    Coproduced by the Georgian Public BroadcasterArt Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

    Ecumenical Jury Prize:
    Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA)
    Directed by Levan Koguashvili
    Produced by Kino Iberica
    Coproduced by the Georgian Public BroadcasterArt Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

    Audience Award:
    Compartment No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
    Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
    Produced by Aamu Filmcompany
    Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films
    Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation

