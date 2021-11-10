Films From FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European Film Academy Awards

BERLIN: Quo Vadis, Aida? by Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić has been nominated for four 2021 European Film Academy Awards , including European film and European director. Compartment No. 6, a Finnish/Russian/Estonian/German coproduction, received three nominations. The film most recently won the Audience Award at the 2021 FilmFestival Cottbus .

Radu Jude received two nominations (director and screenplay) for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn. The Czech/French/Polish/Slovak film Even Mice Belong in Heaven was nominated in the animation category, and Georgian director Salomé Jashi’s Taming the Garden was nominated in the documentary film category.

The awards will be presented on 11 December 2021.

The EFA nominations are:

European Film 2021:

Compartment No 6. (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Produced by Aamu Filmcompany

Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films

Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway, Turkey)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

The Father (UK, France)

Directed by Florian Zeller

The Hand of God (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Titane (France, Belgium)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

European Comedy 2021:

Ninjababy (Norway)

Directed by Yngviild Sve Flikke

The Morning After (France)

Directed by Meliane Marcaggi

The People Upstairs (Spain)

Directed by Cesc Guy

European Documentary 2021:

Babi Yar. Context (Netherlands, Ukraine)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Mr. Bachman and His Class (Germany)

Directed by Maria Speth

Taming the Garden (Georgia, Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Salomé Jashi

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World (Sweden)

Directed by Kristina Lindstrom and Kristian Petri

European Animated Feature Film 2021:

Even Mice Belong to Heaven (Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček

Produced by Fresh Films, Hausboot, Animoon, CinemArt SK, Les Films du Cygne

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Barrandov Studio, Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, French regional funds Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, Grand-Est, Région Sud, Eurimages

Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway)

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

The Ape Star (Sweden Norway, Denmark)

Directed by Linda Hamback

Where is Anne Frank (Belgium, Luxembourg, Israel, Netherlands, France)

Directed by Ari Folman

Wolfwalkers (Ireland, Luxembourg)

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart

European Director 2021:

Julia Ducornau for Titane

Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Paolo Sorentino for Hand of God

Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida?

Florian Zeller for The Father

European Actress 2021:

Jasna Đuričić in Quo Vadis, Aida?

Seida Haarla in Compartment No 6.

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World

Agathe Rousselle in Titane

European Actor 2021:

Yuriy Borisov in Compartment No 6.

Anthony Hopkins in The Father

Vincent London in Titane

Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian

Franz Rogowski in Great Freedom

European Screenwriter 2021:

Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God

Joachim Trier and Eskil Bogt for The Worst Person in the World

Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida?

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for The Father