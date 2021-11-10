10-11-2021

Films From FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European Film Academy Awards

By
    Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić

    BERLIN: Quo Vadis, Aida? by Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić has been nominated for four 2021 European Film Academy Awards, including European film and European director. Compartment No. 6, a Finnish/Russian/Estonian/German coproduction, received three nominations. The film most recently won the Audience Award at the 2021 FilmFestival Cottbus.

     

    Radu Jude received two nominations (director and screenplay) for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn. The Czech/French/Polish/Slovak film Even Mice Belong in Heaven was nominated in the animation category, and Georgian director Salomé Jashi’s Taming the Garden was nominated in the documentary film category.

    The awards will be presented on 11 December 2021.

    The EFA nominations are:

    European Film 2021:

    Compartment No 6. (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
    Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
    Produced by Aamu Filmcompany
    Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films
    Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation

    Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway, Turkey)
    Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
    Produced by Deblokada (BA)
    Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT,  ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)
    Supported by EurimagesVlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film CentreFondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

    The Father (UK, France)
    Directed by Florian Zeller

    The Hand of God (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Titane (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Julia Ducournau

    European Comedy 2021:

    Ninjababy (Norway)
    Directed by Yngviild Sve Flikke

    The Morning After (France)
    Directed by Meliane Marcaggi

    The People Upstairs (Spain)
    Directed by Cesc Guy

    European Documentary 2021:

    Babi Yar. Context (Netherlands, Ukraine)
    Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

    Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway
    Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen           

    Mr. Bachman and His Class (Germany)
    Directed by Maria Speth

    Taming the Garden (Georgia, Switzerland, Germany)
    Directed by Salomé Jashi

    The Most Beautiful Boy in the World (Sweden)
    Directed by Kristina Lindstrom and Kristian Petri

    European Animated Feature Film 2021:

    Even Mice Belong to Heaven (Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia)
    Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček
    Produced by Fresh FilmsHausboot, Animoon, CinemArt SK, Les Films du Cygne
    Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionBarrandov StudioRadio and Television Slovakia
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, French regional funds Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, Grand-Est, Région Sud, Eurimages

    Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway)
    Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

    The Ape Star (Sweden Norway, Denmark)
    Directed by Linda Hamback

    Where is Anne Frank (Belgium, Luxembourg, Israel, Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Ari Folman

    Wolfwalkers (Ireland, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart

    European Director 2021:

    Julia Ducornau for Titane

    Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
    Produced by microFILM
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilmKinorama 
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

    Paolo Sorentino for Hand of God

    Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Florian Zeller for The Father

    European Actress 2021:

    Jasna Đuričić in Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Seida Haarla in Compartment No 6.

    Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

    Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World

    Agathe Rousselle in Titane

    European Actor 2021:

    Yuriy Borisov in Compartment No 6.

    Anthony Hopkins in The Father

    Vincent London in Titane

    Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian

    Franz Rogowski in Great Freedom

    European Screenwriter 2021:

    Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

    Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God

    Joachim Trier and Eskil Bogt for The Worst Person in the World

    Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for The Father

