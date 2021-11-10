Films From FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European Film Academy Awards

Radu Jude received two nominations (director and screenplay) for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn. The Czech/French/Polish/Slovak film Even Mice Belong in Heaven was nominated in the animation category, and Georgian director Salomé Jashi’s Taming the Garden was nominated in the documentary film category.
The awards will be presented on 11 December 2021.
The EFA nominations are:
European Film 2021:
Compartment No 6. (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
Produced by Aamu Filmcompany
Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films
Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Film Foundation
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway, Turkey)
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada (BA)
Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)
Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
The Father (UK, France)
Directed by Florian Zeller
The Hand of God (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Titane (France, Belgium)
Directed by Julia Ducournau
European Comedy 2021:
Ninjababy (Norway)
Directed by Yngviild Sve Flikke
The Morning After (France)
Directed by Meliane Marcaggi
The People Upstairs (Spain)
Directed by Cesc Guy
European Documentary 2021:
Babi Yar. Context (Netherlands, Ukraine)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway
Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Mr. Bachman and His Class (Germany)
Directed by Maria Speth
Taming the Garden (Georgia, Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Salomé Jashi
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World (Sweden)
Directed by Kristina Lindstrom and Kristian Petri
European Animated Feature Film 2021:
Even Mice Belong to Heaven (Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček
Produced by Fresh Films, Hausboot, Animoon, CinemArt SK, Les Films du Cygne
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Barrandov Studio, Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, French regional funds Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, Grand-Est, Région Sud, Eurimages
Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway)
Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
The Ape Star (Sweden Norway, Denmark)
Directed by Linda Hamback
Where is Anne Frank (Belgium, Luxembourg, Israel, Netherlands, France)
Directed by Ari Folman
Wolfwalkers (Ireland, Luxembourg)
Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart
European Director 2021:
Julia Ducornau for Titane
Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
Paolo Sorentino for Hand of God
Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida?
Florian Zeller for The Father
European Actress 2021:
Jasna Đuričić in Quo Vadis, Aida?
Seida Haarla in Compartment No 6.
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World
Agathe Rousselle in Titane
European Actor 2021:
Yuriy Borisov in Compartment No 6.
Anthony Hopkins in The Father
Vincent London in Titane
Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian
Franz Rogowski in Great Freedom
European Screenwriter 2021:
Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God
Joachim Trier and Eskil Bogt for The Worst Person in the World
Jasmila Žbanić for Quo Vadis, Aida?
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for The Father