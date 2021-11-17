17-11-2021

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event Launches TV Beats Forum

    TALLINN: TV Beats Forum will present eight series projects as part of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event’s new TV Beats co-financing market. The industry programme of the Tallinn Film Festival, which marks its 20th edition this year, runs 19 – 26 November 2021. TV Beats Forum will be held in person and online 19 and 20 November.

    The TV series projects have been selected from the Nordics, Central and Easter Europe, and include two projects from Estonia, one from Bulgaria, and one from Lithuania. They will be competing for a most promising project prize of 2,500 EUR.

    Projects presented at TV Beats Co-Financing Market:

    Gold War (Bulgaria) 
    Genre: TV drama series  
    Screenwriter: Teodora Markova, Georgi Ivanov, Nevena Kertova  
    Director: TBC
    Producer: Martichka Bozhilova 
    Production company: AGITPROP

    Home Is Where the Heart Is (Iceland)
    Genre: Drama
    Screenwriter: Tinna Hrafnsdóttir and Ottó Geir Borg
    Director: Tinna Hrafnsdóttir
    Producer: Guðný Guðjónsdóttir, Tinna Hrafnsdóttir, Kidda Rokk and Steinarr Logi Nesheim.
    Production company: Polarama, Freyja Filmwork.

    Misere (Italy)
    Genre: Espionage Thriller
    Screenwriter: Vito Bruschini & Fabrizio Muscia
    Director: In discussion, pending confirmation
    Producer: Carmine Parmigiani, Eleonora Granata
    Production company: TNM Produzioni

    Perfect Kids On/Off (Ukraine) 
    Genre: Dramedy 
    Screenwriter: Iryna Serebriakova and Jean-Philippe Andersen
    Director: Yelizaveta Smith
    Producer: Karina Kostyna and Aleksandra Kostina 
    Production company: Bosonfilm
    Language: Ukrainian 

    Playground (Estonia)
    Genre: Drama crime comedy
    Screenwriter: Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman
    Director: Doris Tääker, tba
    Producer: Riina Sildos
    Production company: Amrion OÜ

    The Shadow (Estonia)
    Genre: Historical crime series
    Screenwriter: Indrek Hargla
    Directors: Jaak Kilmi & Arbo Tammiksaar
    Producers: Kristian Taska, Tanel Tatter, Veiko Esken, Tuuli Roosma
    Production companies: Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions, Reede

    Troll Farm (Lithuania)
    Genre: Dramedy
    Screenwriter: Domantė Urmonaitė, Martynas Mendelis
    Director: Ernestas Jankauskas
    Producer: Gabija Siurbyte
    Production company: Dansu films

    Undercover Gladiator (Ukraine)
    Genre: Action, detective, drama
    Screenwriter: Andriy Kokotyukha
    Director: TBA
    Producer: Inesa Soboljeva
    Production company: StarLightProduction

