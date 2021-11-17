Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event Launches TV Beats Forum

The TV series projects have been selected from the Nordics, Central and Easter Europe, and include two projects from Estonia, one from Bulgaria, and one from Lithuania. They will be competing for a most promising project prize of 2,500 EUR.
Projects presented at TV Beats Co-Financing Market:
Gold War (Bulgaria)
Genre: TV drama series
Screenwriter: Teodora Markova, Georgi Ivanov, Nevena Kertova
Director: TBC
Producer: Martichka Bozhilova
Production company: AGITPROP
Home Is Where the Heart Is (Iceland)
Genre: Drama
Screenwriter: Tinna Hrafnsdóttir and Ottó Geir Borg
Director: Tinna Hrafnsdóttir
Producer: Guðný Guðjónsdóttir, Tinna Hrafnsdóttir, Kidda Rokk and Steinarr Logi Nesheim.
Production company: Polarama, Freyja Filmwork.
Misere (Italy)
Genre: Espionage Thriller
Screenwriter: Vito Bruschini & Fabrizio Muscia
Director: In discussion, pending confirmation
Producer: Carmine Parmigiani, Eleonora Granata
Production company: TNM Produzioni
Perfect Kids On/Off (Ukraine)
Genre: Dramedy
Screenwriter: Iryna Serebriakova and Jean-Philippe Andersen
Director: Yelizaveta Smith
Producer: Karina Kostyna and Aleksandra Kostina
Production company: Bosonfilm
Language: Ukrainian
Playground (Estonia)
Genre: Drama crime comedy
Screenwriter: Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman
Director: Doris Tääker, tba
Producer: Riina Sildos
Production company: Amrion OÜ
The Shadow (Estonia)
Genre: Historical crime series
Screenwriter: Indrek Hargla
Directors: Jaak Kilmi & Arbo Tammiksaar
Producers: Kristian Taska, Tanel Tatter, Veiko Esken, Tuuli Roosma
Production companies: Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions, Reede
Troll Farm (Lithuania)
Genre: Dramedy
Screenwriter: Domantė Urmonaitė, Martynas Mendelis
Director: Ernestas Jankauskas
Producer: Gabija Siurbyte
Production company: Dansu films
Undercover Gladiator (Ukraine)
Genre: Action, detective, drama
Screenwriter: Andriy Kokotyukha
Director: TBA
Producer: Inesa Soboljeva
Production company: StarLightProduction