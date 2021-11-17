Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event Launches TV Beats Forum

TALLINN: TV Beats Forum will present eight series projects as part of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event’s new TV Beats co-financing market. The industry programme of the Tallinn Film Festival , which marks its 20th edition this year, runs 19 – 26 November 2021. TV Beats Forum will be held in person and online 19 and 20 November.

The TV series projects have been selected from the Nordics, Central and Easter Europe, and include two projects from Estonia, one from Bulgaria, and one from Lithuania. They will be competing for a most promising project prize of 2,500 EUR.

Projects presented at TV Beats Co-Financing Market:

Gold War (Bulgaria)

Genre: TV drama series

Screenwriter: Teodora Markova, Georgi Ivanov, Nevena Kertova

Director: TBC

Producer: Martichka Bozhilova

Production company: AGITPROP

Home Is Where the Heart Is (Iceland)

Genre: Drama

Screenwriter: Tinna Hrafnsdóttir and Ottó Geir Borg

Director: Tinna Hrafnsdóttir

Producer: Guðný Guðjónsdóttir, Tinna Hrafnsdóttir, Kidda Rokk and Steinarr Logi Nesheim.

Production company: Polarama, Freyja Filmwork.

Misere (Italy)

Genre: Espionage Thriller

Screenwriter: Vito Bruschini & Fabrizio Muscia

Director: In discussion, pending confirmation

Producer: Carmine Parmigiani, Eleonora Granata

Production company: TNM Produzioni

Perfect Kids On/Off (Ukraine)

Genre: Dramedy

Screenwriter: Iryna Serebriakova and Jean-Philippe Andersen

Director: Yelizaveta Smith

Producer: Karina Kostyna and Aleksandra Kostina

Production company: Bosonfilm

Language: Ukrainian

Playground (Estonia)

Genre: Drama crime comedy

Screenwriter: Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman

Director: Doris Tääker, tba

Producer: Riina Sildos

Production company: Amrion OÜ

The Shadow (Estonia)

Genre: Historical crime series

Screenwriter: Indrek Hargla

Directors: Jaak Kilmi & Arbo Tammiksaar

Producers: Kristian Taska, Tanel Tatter, Veiko Esken, Tuuli Roosma

Production companies: Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions, Reede

Troll Farm (Lithuania)

Genre: Dramedy

Screenwriter: Domantė Urmonaitė, Martynas Mendelis

Director: Ernestas Jankauskas

Producer: Gabija Siurbyte

Production company: Dansu films

Undercover Gladiator (Ukraine)

Genre: Action, detective, drama

Screenwriter: Andriy Kokotyukha

Director: TBA

Producer: Inesa Soboljeva

Production company: StarLightProduction