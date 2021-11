TRIESTE: When East Meets West ( WEMW ), the coproduction forum of the Trieste Film Festival which has a focus on production from CEE territories, has announced a series of workshops and labs taking place during the 23 – 28 January 2022 event. The topics covered include animation, documentary, distribution, VOD, and drama series.

CEE Animation teams up with WEMW for the Anima Spirit animation lab, and MIDPOINT Institute partners with WEMW on the drama series lab Cold Open. Up to 40 participants will be able to attend any of the five labs in person. The deadline for applying is 15 December 2021.

Producers from Europe and Canada are eligible to apply. It will be possible to attend a maximum of two labs.